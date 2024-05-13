No one can match Donald Trump for mediocrity





The world, as you may have noticed, is on fire.

The war in Gaza. The confrontation between Biden and Netanyahu. Protests on campus. The war in Ukraine, which now seems more like the almost forgotten war in Ukraine, unless you live there.

Did I mention the House of Representatives against Marjorie Taylor Greene? If I did, I apologize.

And then there's the New York courtroom, from where a porn star testifies about the time she ran over a well-known tabloid personality and reality TV show host who, inexplicably, would one day become president and, even more inexplicably, could well become president again on his butt with a magazine that features his face on the cover.

What's funny, not in a ha-ha sense, but rather in a tragi-comic sense, is that what's happening in this courtroom, with its days of salacious testimony, may be the thing the most important thing happening today.

I only wish this was televised, because what we don't really see, but what we rely on the courtroom reporters to relay to us, is Donald Trump in all his deranged, unapologetic glory , shady, sordid and narcissistic.

What is televised for example, Trump's daily post-court speech to the press tells the story pretty well, as he calls the judge and prosecutor corrupt and worse. On Friday, he took the time to accuse Joe Biden of lying about his golf game. Yes, the man who would like to become president again is not only deranged and shameless, but also remarkably petty. Unfortunately, this is not against the law.

The fact is, this is the same Donald Trump that about half the country claims not to see or, and I can't decide, which is worse, he sees it and thinks one way or another. another one of what a president should look like.

Could this test really change anything?

The short answer is probably no. Nothing changed when a jury found in a civil trial that Trump had sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll. Even if Trump is convicted and there is a reasonable chance that he will be, that would not necessarily diminish Trump's presidential prospects.

There is every chance that the MAGA world will view a conviction as mere proof that Trump is, in fact, the victim of an armed witch hunt by Biden.

But the trial is not just a criminal trial, in which Trump is accused of rigging the accounts to cover up the fact that he paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money so she wouldn't go public her allegation that she and Trump had sex. .

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, a convicted perjurer who seems just as shady as his longtime boss, is expected to speak Monday. I suspect the details he provides about the reward paid to Daniels will be difficult to discredit. But as in Daniels' case, I suspect Trump's defense team will have to try to discredit the witness rather than the testimony itself.

Discrediting Cohen wouldn't be the hardest thing in the world. On Friday, the judge asked prosecutors to restrain Cohen, ordering him not to taunt Trump again before the trial resumed. Cohen was last seen in a TikTok video in which he wears a T-shirt showing Trump behind bars.

As much as a criminal case, this trial is also a morality play. And not because of sex. We were adults after all. The mockery over Daniel's so-called salacious testimony that she breathlessly said that Trump didn't wear a condom and that they had sex in missionary position is rich in a world where we can see videos of members of Congress mocking their appointment in public.

If Daniels is credible and does anyone still believe Trump when he says he didn't sleep with that woman? it doesn't just tell the story of a serial adulterer. No one knows the true number of presidential adulterers, but it is quite high. Even Jimmy Carter admitted he had lust in his heart.

In Trump's case, he allegedly had sex in a penthouse hotel with a porn star a month after Melania, who, by the way, was not near the courthouse, gave birth to their son, Barron. He's an adulterer with a star.

But the most disturbing part of Daniels' testimony had far less to do with sex or hush money, or the National Enquirers' catch-and-kill alliance with Trump than the fact that Daniels said she was intimidated by Trump during his sexual relations.

She was careful to clarify that Trump had not threatened her, either physically or vocally, but rather said that he had exercised an imbalance of power, that he was much taller and about 30 years older. years older and he was blocking her way when she considered leaving the room when she saw him on the bed in his boxers.

Daniels said she thought she might have passed out during sex. She was sure, however, that she had been shaken by the incident.

After Daniel's testimony, Trump's attorney Todd Blanche requested a mistrial, saying she had embarrassed Trump and that her testimony was intended to inflame the jury.

Judge Juan Merchan did not remove Blanche from court as I would have been tempted to do, given that Trump is the GOAT of flamers, but he denied what was Trump's second attempt to mistrial .

What Daniels was doing, as Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank put it, was pulling a Trump on Trump. As Milbank wrote, Trump is the one playing the role of agent of chaos while the rest of us can only watch. In this trial, as Daniels caused chaos, Trump could only sit back and watch.

As many have pointed out, this is not the ideal case for judging Trump. He of course faces three other criminal trials, including one that directly concerns January 6, but it seems almost certain that none of them will begin before the November elections.

This is the test we have. It's quite serious. And the case is quite simple. After the release of the Access Hollywood tapes in which Trump boasted about his ability to grab women anywhere he wanted, Trump was desperate not to see the Stormy Daniels story come out. It could well have cost him the election.

And that's the really tragic part. There was a time, in 2016, when Trump could still shock us with his behavior. You remember there were Republican politicians, including Cory Gardner, who said they wouldn't vote for him.

Eight years later, nothing Trump does can shock us. Yes, his behavior, over time, has become normalized, but it is much more than that. Yes, the MAGA public has become a veritable cult. But it is also more than that.

Trump is being judged not only for his sins, but also for our sins, and especially for the sins of the Republicans who are prepared to choose Trump for the third time as their presidential candidate.

Our trial will not take place until November 5th. And the jury, I fear, is still out.

Mike Littwin has been a columnist for too many years to count. He's covered Dr. J, four presidential inaugurations, six national conventions and countless mind-numbing speeches in the snow of New Hampshire and Iowa. Subscribe to Mike's newsletter.

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization and the views of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect those of the newsroom. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more about the Suns' opinion policy. Learn how to submit a column. Contact the opinion editor at [email protected].

