PM Modi holds roadshow in Patna with CM Nitish Kumar





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP Patna Sahib candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad for the Lok Sabha elections, in Patna on May 12. Photo credit: ANI

On the eve of the fourth phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a roadshow in Patna for Patna Sahib Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad. This was the first time that a Prime Minister had organized a roadshow in Bihar. Starting from Dakbungalow roundabout in the heart of Patna, his roadshow covered Bhattacharya Road, Uma Cinema and Thakurbari Road, before ending at Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan. BJP workers, supporters and local residents gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. The tour is also expected to impact neighboring Patliputra seat in Patna district, where BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav is taking on Misa Bharti, elder daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad. Besides Mr. Modi and Mr. Kumar, BJP candidate Mr. Prasad and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary were also present in the vehicle used for the roadshow. While the event took place in a busy shopping area lined with hundreds of stores, for security reasons most shops were asked to close, although traders waited outside to see the prime minister. Residents and executives stood behind the barricades while a large deployment of police forces was visible all along the route. Many shouted slogans greeting the Prime Minister, clicked photos and recorded videos of the event. Mr. Modi covered the distance of 2 km in over an hour. Large banners and posters of the leaders lined the route while women covered it with petals. Many were seen raining flowers from the terraces of buildings along the way. The Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat consists of six Assembly segments Bakhtiyarpur, Digha, Bankipore, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib and Fatuha. Mr Prasad is locked in a direct contest with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar's son Anshul Avijit. Patna Sahib will vote in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1 along with seven other constituencies of Bihar Nalanda, Patliputra, Arah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jehanabad. On May 13, Mr. Modi will hold three election rallies in three Lok Sabha constituencies: Hajipur, Saran and Muzaffarpur. He will campaign for Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan in Hajipur while in Saran and Muzaffarpur he will campaign for BJP candidates Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Raj Bhushan Nishad respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/pm-holds-roadshow-in-patna-along-with-cm-nitish-kumar/article68168525.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos