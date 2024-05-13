Reviews | How Europe targets Asia while tiptoeing around Chinese tensions

warm and cordial . Nevertheless, Europe's relations with China have undergone a qualitative change in recent years. Disagreements have increased not only over the conflict in Ukraine, but also over issues of and technology which have long been the cement of bilateral relations. Overall, the exchanges between Macron and Xi were. Nevertheless, Europe's relations with China have undergone a qualitative change in recent years. Disagreements have increased not only over the conflict in Ukraine, but also over issues of trade which have long been the cement of bilateral relations.

At the same time, Europe is not interested in engaging in a new Cold War against China, nor is it in a position to act economically. decouple from China . Instead, Europe seeks to carve out its own strategic space through a principled, multi-alignment strategy that protects its core values ​​and facilitates strong, constructive relations with the old and new powers of Indo- Peaceful. Europe wants to be a sovereign power rather than a vassal.

It is difficult to underestimate the transformation of Europe-China relations over the past decade. Just a decade ago, European powers such as pre-Brexit Britain were actively courting Beijing and supporting Chinese-led initiatives such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank .

Over the years, China has grown in influence across Europe, with Italy joining the Belt and Road Initiative in 2019. In the Balkans and Eastern Europe, China has proven even more diplomatic success by signing strategic cooperation agreements with many post-communist countries.

But Europe has been angered by the combination of China's emergence as a global technological power, its growing maritime assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and its closer ties with anti-Western powers such as China. Russia.

Meanwhile, Europe is under increasing pressure from the United States to reduce risks from China, particularly in cutting-edge technologies such as semiconductors. Punishments And Customs barriers are beginning to hamper once-thriving bilateral trade. For the European Union, China is a partner, but also an economic competitor and a systemic rival, highlighting the structural frictions in bilateral relations. Added to this are persistent tensions over human rights issues and allegations of Chinese influence operations in Europe.

It goes without saying that the 27 members of the EU, let alone post-Brexit Britain, do not share the same strategic views on China. Nevertheless, the European powers, mainly France and Germany, sought a distinct Chinese strategy on three levels.

To begin with, major European nations are reluctant to join a decoupling strategy towards China. On the contrary, we can wonder if a project, even more modest, risk reduction approach is feasible, even desirable.

Despite fierce competition and the possibility of technological theft , major German automakers are deeply invested in the Chinese market. This is why German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was accompanied by a large economic delegation during his recent visit to Beijing, despite the growing trade tensions .

For its part, France relies heavily on Chinese consumers for its luxury goods exports . During Xi's visit, Macron thanked his guest for his openness on the interim measures regarding French cognac.

Besides their own economic dependence on China, major European powers have a direct interest in preventing a new Cold War between Washington and Beijing. After all, Europe remains heavily dependent on American aid in dealing with Russia, notably in Ukraine, and so it cannot afford for Washington to be distracted by conflicts elsewhere.

Europe wants above all to preserve its own strategic autonomy and chart its own course on the world stage. As Macron said last year: “Being an ally does not mean being a vassal, it does not mean that we do not have the right to think for ourselves.

As a result, the European Union adopted its own Indo-Pacific Strategy , which aims to expand its strategic footprint in the most dynamic region in the world. Instead of siding with the United States or China, major European powers are seeking warmer relations with other emerging Asian powers, namely India, South Korea and the Association of Nations. Southeast Asia.

European powers also began to flex their muscles, with France, Germany and Britain. carry out naval patrols in Asian waters. France offers submarines and advanced weapons systems to Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines, with both sides now pursuing a deal pact-like agreement between visiting forces .

France also conducted joint naval exercises with the Philippines and the United States in the South China Sea, highlighting Europe's proactive defense diplomacy in Asia. Overall, Europe seeks to become an autonomous, constructive and consistent arbiter of a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region, where the future of the global order will be decided.

Richard Heydarian is a Manila-based scholar and author of Asias New Battlefield: US, China and the Struggle for Western Pacific, and the upcoming Dutertes Rise.