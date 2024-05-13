Donald Trump promises tax cuts for the middle class, upper class, lower class and business class if he wins a second term as president.





Donald Trump has pledged to double tax cuts if he wins a second presidential term, distinguishing himself from President Joe Biden who has called for tax hikes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

Instead of a Biden tax hike, I'll give you a big tax cut for the middle class, upper class, lower class and business class, Trump said at a rally Saturday in Wildwood, on the Jersey Shore.

Whichever candidate wins the White House in November will face tax negotiations in 2025, with personal income tax cuts under the 2017 Trump law set to expire unless Congress does not act.

Biden, who is heading toward an expected election rematch with Trump, said he would eliminate tax cuts that benefit households earning more than $400,000 and increase levies on wealthy Americans and big businesses.

Restrictions on the inheritance tax and a deduction for business owners, which have been criticized for favoring tax breaks in favor of high earners, will also expire at the end of next year.

Trump's comments Saturday highlighted a focus on cutting taxes across the board, including for high earners and businesses. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has yet to release a formal tax plan.

Economic advisers in Trump's orbit meet with him regularly to pitch policy ideas, including a flat tax and other ideas to further cut taxes. Earlier this year, Trump told his advisers that he planned to extend personal tax cuts by keeping the corporate tax rate at 21%, rather than reducing it to the 15% he had advocated when he was in power.

