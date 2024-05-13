Elections in India: Minority communities, especially Muslims, worried about the expected electoral victory of Narendra Modi | World News

Elections bring out the best but also the worst of democracy.

The lengthy seven-phase process, spanning 44 days, carries the threat of communal friction.

India The country is now more polarized than before, with an ever-widening gap between the Hindu majority and the Muslim minority.

Over the past decade, fault lines have widened and trust has eroded between communities under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi Right-wing Hindu government.

In the tense atmosphere of election season, politicians make potentially divisive statements to garner votes.

It was Prime Minister Modi himself who sparked the communal debate in his speech in Banswara, Rajasthan, on April 21, attacking the Congress party, accusing it of appeasement politics.

India Elections 2024: Why is voting taking so long?

Responding to a Congress leader who suggested that inheritance taxes were widespread in America as a way to redistribute wealth, Modi said: “When they were in power, they said that Muslims had first right to the wealth of the nation.

“That means they will collect your wealth and distribute it to those who have many children. To infiltrators.

“Do you think your hard-earned money should be given to the infiltrators?”

The crowd responded with negative chants.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called it a “deliberate and desperate attempt to divert attention from Prime Minister Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign, which is rooted in nothing but lies and more lies.”

The country is nervous every time general or national elections take place.

Words matter and have consequences.

“That morning, hundreds of police arrived”

Imam Zakir Hussain walked Sky News through the rubble of a razed 13th-century Akhunji mosque that stood for 700 years on the outskirts of Delhi.

Earlier this year, the municipal corporation declared it illegal and demolished the structure, an adjoining madrasa and uprooted a cemetery, even though it was listed in archaeological records 100 years ago – long before the establishment of the corporation.

Mr. Hussain had been the imam of the mosque for more than 20 years.

“That morning, hundreds of police came and demolished everything without giving us time to remove our belongings, even our sacred books,” he said.

“They erased all traces, they did not spare the graves either.

“It’s a 700-year-old historic mosque, how can it be built on illegal land when there was no municipality?

“Our hearts are broken.”

“I was a target because I am Muslim”

Muslims feel targeted by right-wing organizations under Mr. Modi's nationalist government for 10 years.

Dismissing the allegations, Nalin Kohli, national spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said: “In this country, there is no special comfort for anyone.

“Every citizen is reassured knowing that they can belong to any religion.

“Prime Minister Modi's government works honestly, sincerely and consistently for every Indian, irrespective of region, color, race, language or religion. Everyone is equal before the law.”

But that is hardly an assurance for Javed Mohammad, 58, a social activist from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, accused by the administration of being the mastermind behind a communal incident in June 2020.

He was arrested and imprisoned for almost two years and several cases were registered against him, including under the strict national security law.

A day after his arrest, authorities brought in bulldozers and demolished his house, saying it was illegal.

Free on bail and homeless, he led numerous lawsuits against the state, including the unauthorized demolition of his home.

“There is no doubt that I was a target because I am Muslim. Because they wanted the upcoming Muslim leaders to be crushed and everyone who supports them to be afraid,” he said.

His case was reported by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, an independent bipartisan agency that monitors universal rights to freedom of religion or belief.

“Seeing my house demolished was heartbreaking, what could I do, I was in jail. No investigation or notice was issued, no process or procedure of any law was followed. It is like the law of the jungle I never imagined this would happen to me. he added.

Repression against civil society

The Modi regime is accused of being authoritarian, repressing dissent and particularly civil society.

According to the government, the licenses of more than 20,702 non-governmental organizations have been canceled for alleged violations of strict financial regulations.

These include units from well-known organizations like Amnesty International, Oxfam and World Vision.

Human rights activist Harsh Mander, who heads the Center of Equity Studies, is a staunch critic of the government and has been hit hardest by this challenge.

His organization, Karwan-e-Mohabbat (Caravan of Love), works to help victims of mob lynching and communal violence – most of them from the Muslim community.

Multiple trials and searches by federal agencies and police at his home and offices have affected his work.

Out of a staff of 100, it now has only four people in its Delhi office.



He told Sky News: “This government has systematically used the power of its various investigative agencies to come down very hard on civil society.

“Many have shut down those who survive and do not want to say anything or associate with anyone who might anger this government.”

The ruling party rejects these allegations saying the law existed before they took power and the Modi government is only implementing it.

BJP's Nalin Kohli said: “The question to ask is why they were doing so badly that their licenses were cancelled.

“Maybe their papers are so problematic that they have no right to go back to court. At the end of the day, there is due process of law.

“Does an organization in the name of civil liberties have the right to participate, for example, in political functioning?

“We think there appears to be an agenda and one really wonders where the funding came from, which seemed to create a narrative in favor of separatism and this is a country that suffered the pains of partition.”

Modi's silence

Modi's silence on the numerous cases of lynching of Muslim men for alleged cow meat trade, Love Jihad and bulldozing of Muslim-owned houses has been deafening.

Allegations have emerged that state governments led by his party look the other way when violence is carried out against minorities by right-wing Hindu mobs.

“Indian democracy has collapsed significantly over the past decade. Parliament is virtually non-functional, opposition leaders are targeted by a range of agencies and are in jail or under threat of jail. Our “The judiciary has not been consistent in upholding constitutional values ​​and the media is acting as an abettor of the ruling government and, worse, spreading hatred against Muslim minorities,” Mander said. .

Communities are worried as Modi is expected to win his third term.

He will have to reassure everyone that he is the prime minister of all citizens, whoever the citizens are.