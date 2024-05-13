Trump, denigrating migrants, compares them to Hannibal Lecter, Movie Cannibal





In a lengthy riff at his rally Saturday in New Jersey, former President Donald J. Trump returned to a reference that became a staple of his stump speech, comparing migrants to Hannibal Lecter, the serial killer and fictional cannibal from The Silence of the Lambs, as he aims to stoke anger and fear over migration ahead of the election.

Has anyone seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late Hannibal Lecter. He's a wonderful man, Mr. Trump said in Wildwood, New Jersey. He often had a friend over for dinner. Do you remember the last scene? Excuse me, I'm about to have a friend over for dinner, as this poor doctor was walking by. I'm about to have a friend over for dinner. But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late Hannibal Lecter.

He continued: We have people who have been released into our country that we don't want in our country, and they are coming without any control, without any verification. And we cannot let this happen. They are destroying our country, they have been sitting idly by and we better win this election because if we don't our country will be doomed. This will be doomed to failure.

Mr. Trump, upon his announcement as president in 2015, frequently claimed that those crossing the border were violent criminals or mentally ill people sent to the United States from other countries. There is no evidence to support this claim, and border officials have said most migrants crossing the border are vulnerable families fleeing poverty and violence.

But that hasn't stopped Mr. Trump from saying the migrants come from mental institutions or insane asylums, and comparing them to the fictional psychopath.

Mr. Trump, who often veers to the sidelines during his stump speech, then immediately began denouncing the migrant crisis and criticizing the Biden administration's handling of it.

Throughout his campaign this year, Mr. Trump frequently brought up Hannibal Lecter, once calling him legendary and another time calling him a nice guy. On Wildwood, he talked about the 1991 film for longer than he usually does.

Hannibal Lecter, a fictional psychopath who combined human organs with fava beans and an Italian red, was memorably portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, winning an Oscar for his performance.

It's unclear exactly what Mr. Trump meant by late, great, given that neither the character nor the actor who played the role died, in person, in the film or in the books from which the character originated. .

The Silence of the Lambs is one of the many references frequently invoked by Mr. Trump during his rallies.

Another favorite is gangster Al Capone, to whom Mr. Trump often compares himself.

I've been indicted more than the great Alphonse Capone. “Scarface,” Mr. Trump said incredulously on Saturday. Al Capone was so mean that if you went to dinner with him and he didn't like you, you would be dead the next morning. And I was charged more than him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/12/us/donald-trump-hannibal-lecter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos