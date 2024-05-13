Eric, China's Edward Snowden, Exposes the Dirty and Dangerous Works of Chinese Global Espionage Under Xi Jinping Firstpost





Eric's secret account draws parallels with Snowden's denunciation, shocking the world from the depths of the Dragon's lair and, predictably, India was not immune to the activities China's clandestine espionage activities.

In the world of global espionage, China emerges as a powerful force. Recent revelations from a first-time undercover agent, under the pseudonym Eric, offer a rare insight into the inner workings of a secret unit within China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS). Operating in secret from 2008 until early 2023, Eric revealed the tactics used by this unit to track down dissidents living abroad. This expose, featured in an in-depth Four Corners investigation, reveals the extent of China's reach in international intelligence operations. Recent investigations have uncovered a spying operation within Australia's borders as recently as last year, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported. In his revelations to Four Corners, Eric exposed the inner workings of China's feared secret police, an important branch of the country's intelligence infrastructure. Supported by numerous secret documents and communications, Four Corners validated Eric's accounts of his missions and targets in various countries, including China, India, Cambodia, Thailand, Canada and Australia. His directives from his handlers focused primarily on tracking down dissidents around the world. Eric revealed to Four Corners, a long-running and highly credible investigative journalism program on ABC, which he had in his sights was Edwin Yin, a bold political activist whose online videos directly implicated President Xi Jinping and his daughter. Edwin is unwavering in his assertion that Chinese agents operate freely and without repercussions within Australia's borders. China's spy network emboldened under Xi Jinping Since assuming the Chinese presidency in 2012, Xi Jinping has elevated the country's intelligence agencies to unprecedented levels, aiming to strengthen the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) control over the Chinese diaspora. By working closely with the CCP's main foreign influence entity, the United Front Work Department (UFWD), the MPS has expanded its covert reach around the world, prioritizing areas critical to China's interests . The anti-corruption camouflage Since 2014, Xi Jinping's anti-corruption crusades, Fox Hunt and Sky Net, have quietly and forcibly returned more than 12,000 suspected fugitives to China, the newspaper reports. ABC. In one chilling example from 2014, two Chinese police officers smuggled into Australia to arrest a Melbourne bus driver. When this secret operation was revealed a year later, it sparked a diplomatic storm between Australia and China. In April this year, a damning report by the NGO Safeguard Defenders revealed more than 280 cases of foreign citizens and residents extradited to China, many of whom were accused of economic crimes. Is Eric China's Edward Snowden? The Eric episode that China now faces reminds us of Edward Snowden, a former US intelligence contractor who gained international attention in 2013 when he leaked classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA). ) to journalists. As a former CIA employee and NSA contractor, Snowden disclosed numerous top-secret documents revealing the extent of global surveillance programs conducted by the NSA and its international partners, including the massive collection of telephone and Internet communications records. Snowden's revelations sparked a global debate about privacy, government surveillance and civil liberties. Some hailed him as a whistleblower exposing government excesses, while others criticized him for compromising national security. Following the leaks, Snowden fled to Hong Kong and later sought asylum in Russia, where he currently resides. He faces charges in the United States under the Espionage Act for his actions.

