I see a strong sense of positivity and enthusiasm for the BJP, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third term | The 10 best quotes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is optimistic that his government will win a record third term. In an interview with Hindustan Times R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, Modi explained his government's achievements and visions for the future of India. He also shared his party's program in the event of victory in the general elections.

Speaking to Livemint's sister publication, the Prime Minister said the BJP's manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' is not just about “the next five years…it is about outlining the road map that will lead to a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Aiming for a record third term

“The last ten years have been just a trailer. There are many things I want to do,” Modi, who is eyeing a record third term in June this year, told the newspaper.

Speaking on what needs to be done to come to power in the southern states, Prime Minister Modi said they (the BJP) do not subscribe to a conquest mentality. We work with a sense of service to 140 crore Indians. For us, every region of India must be served,” he added.

Modi stressed that the BJP's ties with the people of South India, especially Tamil Nadu and Kerala, were not new. We have dedicated ourselves to serving the people there, whether we are in government or not. Our karyakartas have been working selflessly for decades; many even sacrificed their lives in this process,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi explained that people are tired of the corruption, appeasement and family-oriented politics of the INDI Alliance seen in various southern states.

Looking ahead, Modi has articulated a vision for a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, laying out plans that go beyond simple election cycles. Over these 10 years, we have shown the world that real progress is about empowering every citizen and giving them the tools they need to succeed,” he said, citing free rations, bank accounts , toilets and health care as proof of his government's commitment to empowerment and poverty reduction.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's interview

People saw the difference in their lives. Because of our track record, we did not need populist measures before the election.

We have freed the country from the problems inherited from the past. Today, we have built a strong economy that will serve as the foundation for India's next 25 years.

Everywhere I go, I see a tsunami of Jan Samarthan (popular support) for our party. People across India have seen how a strong, decisive and sensitive government has secured the nation and solidified its position in the world.

Our gains will come from every region of the country and some of them will come from regions that will surprise political pundits. You will see Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala seeing a significant increase in our seats.

I see a strong sense of positivity and enthusiasm for the BJP. Our message of development and progress resonates strongly with the people of South India.

This election, the energy and vivacity in the BJP booths is palpable. I tell our karyakartas party that on election day, take everyone to vote and create a festive and jubilant atmosphere. The world should see how joyfully and collectively India celebrates its democracy.

Our democracy is strong and vibrant, with many different ideas, ideologies and schools of thought. They are all welcome. There may be ideological differences, but I don't think there should be hostility.

Senior Congress leaders have not yet come to terms with losing power. They could not accept the fact that the country had abandoned them.

I am nothing but a sevak of Ma Bharati. I never think about what awaits me next. I am thinking about whatever I can do to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of my family of 140 crore Indians.

After filling the gaping holes left by 60 years of Congress rule in our first term and putting India on the path of rapid growth in our second term, our third term will be an era of accelerated development at a scale never seen before.

Published: May 12, 2024, 1:22 p.m. IST

