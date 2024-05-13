Trump says he will expel anti-American protesters at New Jersey rally





Much like university administrators who called the police on student protesters, Donald Trump's solution to suppressing any political uprising appears to use state force.

Speaking about Israel's war in Gaza at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday, Trump criticized pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses, saying: “When I'm president, we won't We will not allow universities to be taken over by violent radicals.

“If you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism, anti-Americanism or anti-Semitism onto our campuses, we will expel you immediately, you will be barred from this school,” Trump continued.

Trump also claimed that protesters on campus were funded by President Joe Biden's political donors, echoing a Politico story debunked by Rolling Stone. He has previously compared the Columbia University campus protesters to the January 6 insurrectionists, although he distinguishes the former as destructive and damaging and the latter as “incredible patriots.”

Trump also criticized Biden's decision to suspend a bomb delivery to Israel over its planned Rafah invasion.

“Crooked Joe’s action is one of the worst betrayals of an American ally in our nation’s history,” Trump said. “I support Israel's right to win its war on terror, is that okay? »

Tens of thousands of people were in attendance at the rally in the coastal city at the tip of New Jersey's southern coast, with the Trump campaign saying as many as 80,000 people showed up to hear the presumptive GOP nominee's speech at the presidential election.

In addition to criticizing Biden's response to the conflict in Gaza, Trump also spent much of his speech lambasting the Biden administration's environmental policies, including new directives from the Environmental Protection Agency aimed at increasing the number of electric vehicles on the roads, calling them Biden’s “electric madness.” vehicle warrant. The oil and gas industry is reportedly drafting executive orders to roll back Biden's environmental policies in a second Trump administration. Editor's Choice

Trump also took a moment to praise the villain of the 1991 horror film The Silence of the Lambs in one of the more bizarre tangents of the evening. Trump had cited Biden's “open border,” alleging that criminals and “people from insane asylums and mental institutions” were entering the United States, a popular topic in his rally speeches.

” “Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late Hannibal Lecter. He's a wonderful man,” Trump said. “He often had a friend over for dinner.” Trending

This is not the first time Trump has mentioned Lecter during a campaign stop, having referred to him in apparent confusion with the actor who played the character, Anthony Hopkins, during a speech in the Iowa last October. Trump concluded the tangent by saying, “Congratulations, the late, great Hannibal Lecter. »

The rally comes after the fourth week of Trump's secret trial, where the former president is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Daniels took the witness stand herself this week, recapping her meeting with Trump and submitting to cross-examination by her legal team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/donald-trump-deport-protesters-hannibal-lecter-new-jersey-rally-1235019174/

