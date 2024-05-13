



BEIJING, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The second Sunday in May marks Mother's Day, a day when people around the world appreciate and honor mothers. Qi Xin, the mother of Chinese President Xi Jinping, believes that one of the most pressing concerns of any parent is the growth of their children. “If something goes wrong with the children, parents bear undeniable responsibilities,” she once said. She once completely transcribed a motto passed down from the Ming Dynasty to the present day, which basically says that justice is the only way to distinguish right from wrong, and that integrity is the only way to establish one's right. authority. The motto marked Qi's teaching to his son. Importance of Integrity After Xi took on leadership roles, his mother once called a family meeting to ask her other children not to engage in business activities in areas where Xi worked. Influenced by his mother, Xi warned his friends and relatives not to do any business in the places where he worked, nor to do anything under his name. Xi has incorporated these beliefs into his governance practices. In January, Xi called for strengthening family ties, values ​​and traditions at the third plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, saying top officials should maintain integrity and establish strict rules for their loved ones and their children. Public awareness initiatives to promote the principle of integrity and model cases in this regard are also necessary to foster public respect for integrity and strengthen resistance to corruption, he added. Virtue of saving Promoting the virtue of thrift is another important Xi family tradition, as her mother always maintained a simple lifestyle. Under the influence of family traditions, Xi also lives a simple life and does not have high standards regarding what he wears or what he eats. Xi attaches great importance to food security as well as the virtue of the economy. He repeatedly called for promoting the social custom of practicing thrift and opposing waste. Describing the issue of food waste as shocking and distressing, he stressed the need to resolutely end food waste and called for promoting savings in 2020. To combat bad food waste practices, China has launched a massive “Empty Your Plate” campaign in recent years, with restaurants and canteens displaying anti-food waste posters and banners and publishing media content promoting the virtue of frugality. “The habit of economy and frugality must be preserved; in my family until today, for what is served in the bowl, not a single grain of rice can be wasted,” he said. -he declared to the deputies of Shandong Province during the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in 2018. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-05-12/Integrity-and-thrift-Uncovering-Xi-Jinping-s-family-traditions-1txZov8OtSE/p.html

