Government report identifies dozens of PTI leaders for violent May 9 attacks





Lahore Corps Commander House (or Jinnah House), set on fire by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, May 9, 2023. Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government's May 9 report not only focuses on Imran Khan's role in events leading to attacks on military installations, it also reflects how scores of PTI leaders allegedly instigated violence and participated in what the country had never seen in its history.

The report reveals that protests broke out in more than 300 locations and discusses in detail who did what.

Upon Mr. Khan's arrest, PTI leaders quickly took to social media to spread lies about Mr. Khan's detention and encourage people to violence. There were numerous allegations that Mr. Khan was being tortured and at risk of being murdered. The language used was sensationalist, inflammatory and consistently encouraged violence, says the report presented to the current cabinet a few days ago.

Here are some examples of lies and incitement to violence by PTI leaders that day. Hammad Azhar tweeted at 2:37 p.m. to claim that Mr. Khan was being tortured. Ms Zartaj expressed fear at 3:10 p.m. that Mr Khan could be killed in custody. Murad Saeed tweeted at 2:37 p.m., 2:44 p.m. and 4:20 p.m., in which he respectively called on PTI workers to gather at designated places, not let authorities torture and kill Mr. Khan, and to make the earth hell for those who consider themselves powerful. Farrukh Habib tweeted at 4:51 p.m. asking people to give their lives but not let the police torture Mr. Khan. Ali Amin Gandapur tweeted at 5:12 p.m. to tell workers that it was now or never and that they must protect Khan with their lives. Ali Zaidi tweeted at 4:23 p.m. and asked his workers to shut down the province (Sindh). Ms. Anam Sheikh, Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan and Ms. Kanwal Shauzab tweeted within a short distance of each other, encouraging people to protest at GHQ Rawalpindi. Senator Ejaz Chaudhary tweeted at 2:28 p.m., calling on all party members to shut down the entire country. Faisal Javed tweeted at 2:48 p.m., alleging that Mr. Khan was being tortured. Shahryar Afridi tweeted at 3:36 p.m., implying that the traitors who arrested Mr. Khan had attacked the nation. Omar Malik tweeted a video message at 3:55 p.m. encouraging people to march towards the corps commander's residence in Lahore.

Moments after Mr. Khan's arrest, the report said, PTI social media activists launched Twitter accounts that incited violence and encouraged people to attack military installations. These included #GoToGHQ, #NikloGHQkiTaraf and #Khanourredline. These Twitter networks systematically and methodically spread lies and disinformation. These handles were instrumental in inciting violence.

Shortly after Mr. Khan's arrest, some foreign-based vloggers uploaded video messages containing unsubstantiated allegations of torture and encouraged people to attack state institutions. Many of these vloggers have incited the general public to attack military installations. Even more alarming, they attempted to incite rebellion among the armed forces and encouraged army officers and jawans to revolt against their command. These vloggers included Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi, Wajahat Khan, Moeed Pirzada and Shaheen Sehbai. Adil Raja and Haider Mehdi encouraged army officers to revolt, the report said.

The report also explains how protesters in cities became violent:

Lahore: The protests in Lahore began around 3 p.m. when people started gathering at Liberty Chowk. Around 4 p.m., Yasmin Rashid arrived at Liberty Chowk and the protesters started moving towards the corps commanders' residence (Jinnah House). Around 6 p.m., the protesters entered the Jinnah House and after completely ransacking the house, they set it on fire. Protesters also attacked and ransacked the nearby MES and CSD office. Around 10 p.m., the same crowd had reached the main boulevard where they attacked and set fire to the Askari Tower and the Askari Bank. A group of protesters also attacked the PMLN secretariat at 180-H Model Town. Continuous clashes took place between LEAs and protesters in different areas of the city. According to LEA estimates, the total number of protesters in Lahore was around 2,000. According to LEA reports, the following people led and instigated the protesters: Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Murad Saeed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Zubair Niazi, Umar Cheema, Hammad Azhar, Ejaz Chaudhary, Hassaan Niazi, Ms. Ayesha Iqbal, Ms. Aliya Hamza. , Ms. Munazza Hassan, Ms. Mussarat Cheema, Ms. Aleema Khan and Ms. Nosheen Hamid.

Rawalpindi: Around 5 p.m., protesters had gathered at Liaquat Bagh. Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., a number of audio clips of PTI leaders were released on social media, urging protesters to move towards the headquarters. Around 6 p.m., the crowd had reached the headquarters. The crowd became violent, smashing a statue outside GHQ and the glass door to the reception area. The crowd which had entered the GHQ was pushed back by the LEAs. The mob, however, ransacked the military history museum and the army signals mess. They also set fire to several vehicles. At the same time, a group attacked the Hamza camp and attempted to damage the building. Around 10 p.m., the crowd began attacking the Army Welfare Trust (AWT) square and setting its entrance on fire. LEA staff and protesters clashed for several hours during which many LEA staff were injured. According to LEA reports, the following people led and instigated the protesters: Sadaqat Abbasi, Ms. Kanwal Shauzab, Wasiq Qayyum, Umer Butt, Jehangir Butt, Raja Usman, Atif Qureshi, Muslim Khan, Zeeshan Mumtaz, Qaiser Khan, Zaki Butt , Malik Abid, Ms. Seemabia Tahir, Asif Mehmood, Ms. Tayyaba Ibrahim, Ms. Shabana Fayyaz, Azhar Mir and Haseeb Naqvi.

Gujranwala: Around 7:40 p.m., a group of around 100 protesters attempted to enter Gujranwala Cantt, but were pushed back by the LEAs. Protesters continued to attack and eventually destroyed the Rahwali Gate and the main reception area. According to LEA reports, the following protesters were leading the protesters: Jamal Cheema, Bao Akram, Shabbir Mahar, Ali Ashraf Mughal, Mahar M Sadiq, Rizwan Butt, Umar Ashraf, Ansar Natt, Najaf Shirazi, Rana Zakaullah and Asadullah Papa.

Mianwali: Around 5 p.m., a group of around 1,000 PTI workers attacked MM Alam Air Base in Mianwali. This group was led by former PTI parliamentarians Amjad Ali Khan and Malik Ahmad Khan Bachar. Protesters damaged the surrounding wall, broke the main entrance gate to the air base and set fire to a model plane. The crowd was pushed back by the LEAs. The same mob later attacked and damaged the Khidmet Police Centre, the court complex and commercial establishments including the National Bank, Bank of Punjab and General Post Office. Several stores were looted and vehicles set on fire. The next day, a small party led by the same two individuals blocked the Mianwali-Bannu road and attacked several vehicles before attacking and damaging PS Kamar Mashani. According to LEA reports, the following people led and instigated the protesters: Amjad Ali Khan, Malik Ahmad Khan, Saleem Gul Khan, Ameer Khan Swansi, Alam Khan and Ameenullah Khan.

Islamabad: On May 10, around 3 p.m., a group of PTI workers from KP, estimated to number around 1,000, reached Islamabad and attacked the SP office industrial area and set it on fire. They then attacked the Ramna police station. The crowd damaged several vehicles. The crowd was led by Shahryar Afridi, Khalid Wazir, Amir Mughal, Chaudhary Jehangir, Wajahat Sami, Khalid Khan and Raja Shahid Nawaz.

Multan: Around 6 p.m., PTI workers gathered at CMH Chowk. By 7 p.m., their numbers reached around a thousand. The mob attacked and damaged the army recruitment center, the army checkpoint and nearby buildings, including the National Bank. The crowd was mobilized and led by Malik Amir Dogar, Saleem Akhtar Labar, Nadeem Qureshi, Khalid Javed Warraich, Khurram Liaquat and Zain Qureshi.

The report says: This committee notes with deep regret and pain that despite causing so much harm and suffering, Mr. Khan remained callous and initially shifted blame by asserting that such events were inevitable and could happen again unless the charges against him were dropped. . Mr. Khan never acknowledged his responsibility or expressed remorse for his role or that of his party leaders and workers in the events of May 9, 2023. However, he finally condemned the violence a few days later, but blamed the ISI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1188305-govt-report-identifies-dozens-of-pti-leaders-for-may-9-violent-attacks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos