Sunday evening, President Jokowi greets Kendari residents and eats fried rice





During his unscheduled visit, President Joko Widodo welcomed residents of Kendari City, Southeast Sulawesi Province, to The Park Shopping Mall, Sunday evening, May 12, 2024. The presence of President Jokowi, who arrived around 7:00 p.m. WITA, surprised many visitors who were enjoying their time at the spending center. “Mr. Jokowi!” Mr Jokowi! Mr Jokowi! Residents' cries rang out as the president arrived at the gate of the mall. Alea, one of the lucky visitors, said she and her friends were unaware of the president's arrival. Along with his three friends, Ratu, Zahra and Cahaya, he had initially planned to watch a film only at the cinema. “We were surprised that (President Jokowi) wanted to come,” said Alea, who also took a photo with the president. “This is the first time we have (photos) of Pak Jokowi,” he added happily. Another visitor, Tanjung, expressed his joy and hope for inclusive education in Indonesia. “I was the one shouting the loudest, I had to attract attention so you could see me,” said Tanjung, who was also touched to be able to interact directly with the president. He hopes that the government can provide more support for private education, particularly by developing basic infrastructure. Kiki, another visitor who brought her three children, shared her positive impressions of the President. He also praised the President's humility. “That Mr. Jokowi humble very person. He didn't look at who this person was, he still took our cell phones and took photos. “Even if there are bad results, the results will be rephotographed by dad,” Kiki explained. He also thanked President Jokowi for his performance during his term. According to him, many of President Jokowi's government programs have directly benefited the community. “As citizens, we have already felt what you are planning and your work is real. Thank you for your work so far. May you live long, always be healthy and God bless you,” he said. -he concluded. In addition to greeting residents, President Jokowi also enjoyed fried rice for dinner at a local restaurant. President Jokowi was seen accompanied by Minister of State, State Secretary Pratikno, Acting Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Southeast Sulawesi Governor Andap Budhi Revianto and Acting Governor. Mayor of Kendari Muhammad Yusup. This visit is a symbol of President Jokowi's warmth and closeness to the community, and shows his commitment to listening directly to the aspirations and hopes of the people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/minggu-malam-presiden-jokowi-sapa-warga-kendari-dan-santap-nasi-goreng/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos