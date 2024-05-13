Pakistani army tightens its grip





Imran Khan's confrontational stance against the military establishment appears to be leading to his own downfall. Khan's defiance only isolated him further.

American academic Stephen Cohen notes in his article Pakistan: Army, Society and Security: “There are armies that guard their nation's borders, there are armies that are concerned with protecting their own position in society, and there are armies that defend a cause or an idea. The Pakistan Army does all three.” Even if it is an army which has never won any war (1947-48, 1965, 1971 or 1999) and which struggles miserably to contain the elements of religious extremism on the other side of the Durand Line, it remains the last institution not to have succumbed. the curse of puritanism which is gnawing away at a Pakistan already eaten by moths. It can be said that apart from the Pakistani army, the other two elements of the ruling troika, namely the civilian politicians and the clergy, have failed the ruler much more. As counterintuitive as it may seem, the Pakistani “establishment” (read: military), for all its manipulations, remains the best bet to protect the Pakistani state from implosion.

Despite the vile attempts of unhinged politicians and clergy to stoke divisive passions along the lines of sectarianism, regionalism or ethnicities, the disciplined and “monolithic” construction of the Pakistan Army inherited from the British Raj has integrated its diversity into the Baluch Regiment, Frontier Force Regiment. , Punjab Regiment, Sindh Regiment et al. Apart from a few derelictions like General Zia-ul-Haq or Hamid Gul, the institution was relatively westernized, moderate and inclusive. He zealously defended his ways and interests with disproportionate budgetary allocations and ensuring that he always took priority, formally or informally. He chose dispensations without harboring any ideological preference and brazenly chose and discarded those who did not toe the line. He did not really care about contradictions and changing preferences, as he chose with impunity between the Bhuttos PPP (Pakistan People's Party) and the Sharifs PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz).

In 2018, the PPP and PML-N tired “establishment” brought in and “selected” Imran Khan's PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf) as the face of governance, even though the strings were pulled by generals from neighboring countries. Rawalpindi.

But what they did not anticipate was the earnestness and immaturity with which Mianwali's vain Pathan would begin to imagine his own prowess. Imran wrongly believed that he had outgrown the need to remain beholden to the Pakistani “establishment,” and that this was going to be his undoing. The reluctant and screaming Imran Khan was ousted from power and the much discredited and familiar faces of the past were ushered in. This was an important lesson for Pakistani politics. When the tide turns, any political force that calls on the generals can stage a comeback. Except perhaps Imran Khan, who held on and refused to learn the lessons of history. Its cadres perpetuated the riots and looting of “May 9” which spared no one – not even the prohibited areas of cantonment or generals’ residences.

The Pakistani establishment did what it does best: care about Imran Khan's popularity and attack his party, people and infrastructure. Although Imran is arguably the most popular leader and the Bhuttos and Sharifs the most despised, it is the latter who are in power, thanks to the Pakistani military. The stubborn Imran has put himself in a difficult situation by shifting his credentials to demagoguery against the Pakistan Army, which denies him a realistic chance of a comeback. Its only chance of succeeding with its current strategy is if the Pakistani military becomes useless, but such a hypothetical situation would also make Pakistan's survival as a sovereign state untenable.

The fault lines are widening with the military spokesperson Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) insisting that dialogue with the PTI is only possible if it “sincerely presents its public apology before the nation”. He adds for good measure that the PTI must adopt a “constructive policy” and avoid a “politics of anarchy”. It would clearly be suicidal for the PTI to stoop so low after so much theatrical defiance, and the acceptance of its role would mark the PTI with anarchic and unpatriotic attributions (because despite history, the Pakistani army remains the beacon of patriotism, in the Pakistani consciousness). This confrontation with abusive language between the army and the PTI also contradicts the accusations of “false flag operation”, alluded to by the PTI. It appears that the Pakistani military is determined to make the PTI and Imran pay dearly for daring to challenge the “establishment”, and this recent precondition for thawing relations was aimed at deepening the divide and preventing the PTI and Imran to soften their position.

Coincidentally, the Pakistani military is making efforts to normalize relations with its historic ally, the United States of America (which was specifically targeted by Imran Khan). This also acts as a hedge against Chinese support and simultaneously strengthens equations with Arab sheikhs. As things stand, the bloody battle currently ensuing for the Pakistan Army is against the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TPP), against whom Imran Khan or “Taliban Khan » was particularly accommodating. Obviously, there is no benefit to the Pakistani state in maintaining the bellicose and extremist stance advocated by Imran Khan in his election campaigns, and therefore, all these policies, PTI infrastructure and Imran Khan personally must become the sacrificial goat. Imran doesn't have any, but he himself is responsible for it.

(The writer, a military veteran, is a former Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry. Views expressed are personal)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypioneer.com/2024/columnists/pakistani-military-tightens-grip.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos