Reports in Chinese state media speak of “advancing national defense education in the new era”, teaching students to be “disciplined” and “promoting the spirit of hard work and 'inspire patriotism'. But behind the stultifying Communist Party jargon lies a new law that will force schoolchildren to undergo military training and marks a new step toward the militarization of Chinese society on a scale not seen since the days of Mao Zedong.

The “Revised National Defense Education Law,” currently before China's parliament, proposes mandatory military drills for middle school students aged twelve to fifteen and says defense should be studied even in elementary school. Military-style ritual exercises are not unusual in Chinese schools and colleges, but their application has generally been patchy and superficial, greeted with limited enthusiasm by students or by parents who can be very protective due to the country's abandonment of the one-child policy.

PCCsWorld Timeapprovingly quoted the deputy director for moral education at a middle school in Wenzhou, who told the newspaper, “Our school has integrated national defense education into the school curriculum” and described activities such as military training and competitions to raise students’ awareness of national defense. and visits to martyr cemeteries and revolutionary sites.

The revised law may partly reflect recruitment problems within the People's Liberation Army, with students preferring careers in the private sector. It coincides with a new reorganization at the top of the military, with President Xi Jinping last month announcing changes with a greater emphasis on information and cyberwarfare. But it also comes at a time of growing obsession with security that extends to Chinese workplaces and local communities.

Chinese companies have established their own volunteer armies, workplace militias not seen since the 1970s. A CNN analysis of state media identified at least sixteen major Chinese companies, including a private dairy company, which have created militias over the past year. The units are officially named departments of the People's Armed Forces and appear to be a reserve force. Authorities encourage their training, with militias also hosted by real estate companies, utility companies and banks. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, a giant state-owned lender, organized a militia with uniforms, training facilities and a warehouse to store weapons, according to local media in Qinghai. The objective is “to bring strength to national defense”, according to the director of the agency.

Last year, a new counterespionage law came into force in China. It is so sweeping that it could be used to cover just about any activity that the CCP considers to threaten its elastic definition of “national security.” Foreign businesses have been particularly alarmed by provisions that appear to criminalize the transfer out of the country of what was previously considered common business and commercial information. The law is generally vague but appears to allow authorities to access data, electronic equipment and all kinds of information upon request.

The law's passage was accompanied by efforts to mobilize the public against “espionage.” The Ministry of State Security, China's main intelligence agency, encourages citizens to report suspicious behavior on its website or through a new hotline. It also expanded its definition of illegal behavior to include criticism of China's faltering economy. Late last year, he accused anonymous saboteurs of seeking to “take advantage of the turmoil” and trying to “shake investor confidence and cause financial instability in the country.” The ministry said that “finance is an important element of national security.” Expressing anything other than economic optimism is now considered a threat.

All of this raises the intriguing question of who the intended target is. Certainly, Xi has intensified his warlike rhetoric against the West; he is obsessed with security and working to harden China's financial system and militarize the economy. But he is just as obsessed with internal security, after an upsurge in demonstrations mainly linked to economic issues. What can be said with some degree of certainty is that Xi sees enemies everywhere and his paranoia manifests itself from the schoolyard to the factory floor in ways not seen since the days Mao's darkness.

This article was originally published on The spectators UK website.