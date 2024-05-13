Today in Politics: PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi; and what will be the participation rate in phase 4? | News from the political pulse





Four down, three to go. We are officially in the second half of the Lok Sabha elections as 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union Territories vote in the fourth phase. As in the first three phases, our eyes will be focused on the participation figures. After the the first two phases of the elections saw turnout drop by just under 4 percentage points and 3 percentage points, respectively, compared to 2019, the voting percentage in phase 3 moved closer to the 2019 figure, with the turnout rate in voted seats recording a decline by 1.32 percentage points. Provisional figures will be published Monday evening and final participation data in a few days. It remains to be seen how the opposition will react this time given that last week Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns over the delay in releasing final turnout figures, drawing a strong response from the from the voting body which, in turn, elicited a strong response from Congress. . Recommended reading: What the Election Commission told Mallikarjun Kharge about revised voter turnouts and how the numbers are arrived at But aside from the dispute over the timing of publishing final turnout figures, the decline in turnout worries the BJP. As a senior BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh said Anand Mohan J.The BJP central team analyzed the data and found that women voters, beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme, did not turn out in large numbers in the first two phases as they did in the assembly elections. Many workers also did not campaign with all their might. The central leadership had to shake up the party to prevent it from showing excess confidence in several areas. In the meantime, here is a complete overview of the fourth phase by Anjishnu Das which looks at the 2019 results in these seats, the candidates running this time, the key contests and much more. In campaign news A day after holding a grand tour in Patna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a similar tour in his constituency Varanasi. The Prime Minister will submit his nomination papers on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Modi is expected to address an event in Hajipur, the former seat of Ram Vilas Paswan, where the candidate is the son of late leader and Lok Janskhakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan . Modi is also expected to address public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Saran. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be in Uttar Pradesh today, to participate in election campaigning in Rae Bareli, which votes in the fifth phase on May 20. Recommended reading: Led by Priyanka Gandhi, how Congress is building its campaign in Rae Bareli

