Projo says Jokowi did not retire after term ended: too young









Jakarta – It is said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will not retire after his term ends in October 2024. Jokowi's retirement age is considered too young. General Chairman of Projo (Pro Jokowi) Budi Arie Setiadi first said that many offers from political parties had reached Jokowi. He said Jokowi had not yet decided which party he would join after being accepted into the PDIP. “The numerous membership offers from various political parties are a form of appreciation of Jokowi's work in the Indonesian political scene,” Budi said, reported by Détik NewsMonday (5/13/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT According to him, this offer is proof that Jokowi was loved by the people during his almost 10 years in office. Many parties want to invite Jokowi to join them. “Indonesia, under Jokowi's leadership for almost 10 years, has seen significant changes and progress. Jokowi is a national asset,” he said. “The people's love for Jokowi will not fade. Jokowi is a leader loved by the people. Jokowi is in the hearts of the people,” the Minister of Communication and Information said. Budi said Jokowi was still too young to retire from politics. However, he said the decision to join which party was Jokowi's right decision. “Whether Jokowi wants to land is Mr. Jokowi's right. Because he is too young if Mr. Jokowi wants to retire. His experience can be a source of inspiration and provide suggestions for Indonesia's continued progress,” Budi said. He also asked all parties to wait for Jokowi's political direction after he becomes president. “Where does Jokowi want to land? Just wait for the moment. We at Projo fully support whatever decision he makes,” he concluded. Watch the video “Projo rejects the question of strained relations between Jokowi and Prabowo: everything is solid“

