PM Modi's scathing attack on Congress: 'They have this deep-seated belief: How can the son of a tea seller…'





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the grand old Congress and its leaders in a recent interview. Prime Minister Modi said they still don't know how a tea seller from Gujarat can become the Prime Minister of the country. During the interaction, the Prime Minister also said that many analysts and opponents of the BJP have said that the ruling party will not be able to surpass the target of 400 seats that it had set for itself. “So far they were saying that the BJP will not be able to get 400 seats. I welcome this discussion because they think it can be 399, they think it can be 398. Our maximum target is 400 seats and theirs too Tell us we will cross 400, they say we won't, that's the only difference They have this deep rooted belief that how can a tea seller's son become. Prime Minister,” PM Modi said in an exclusive interview with India Today TV. . He added that Congress believes that their family is above everything, even the nation. Prime Minister Modi said the Congress strongly believed that if he became Prime Minister for the third time, he could surpass even the late Indira Gandhi ji and be at par with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. #Exclusive | PM @Narendra Modi launches scathing attack on Congress and says, “It is clear in their minds that if this person becomes Prime Minister of this country for the third time, then even Indira ji's name will not be there and he will be on par with Nehru ji.” pic.twitter.com/Q6hC6RrKHY IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 13, 2024 “It is clear in their minds that if this person becomes Prime Minister of this country for the third time, then even Indira ji's name will not be there and he will be on par with Nehru ji. They see their family in everything and don't do it.” “I don't think about the country. They raised the Rafale problem because they wanted to hide Bofors,” said the Prime Minister. Modi further said that during the 2019 elections, the Congress had raised the Rafale issue only to cover up the Bofors scam. He said they were not interested in the so-called reservations over the Rafale deal, as claimed by the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Further, he expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister added that 'Abki baar 400 paar' was not just a slogan but was becoming a reality due to increased participation of women, youth and new voters. “I am not in the center of the vote, the people are in the center. Women, new voters and young people are very proactive, they vote decisively and positively. I can clearly see that the 400 bet has become a reality and not a simple slogan,” declared the Prime Minister. Modi mentioned. Meanwhile, voting is underway for the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In this phase, polling is underway in all the seats of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Besides, assembly elections are also being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

