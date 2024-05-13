Golkar Politicians With PDIP Values ​​Are Difficult To Prove Jokowi And His Staff Observe The Presidential Election





JAKARTA – Golkar Party politician Dhifla Wiyani assessed that PDI Perjuanga is struggling to prove that the leader, namely President Jokowi and his team, cheated in the presidential election (Pilpres) some time ago in a lawsuit against the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) at the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN) Trial. In the trial before the Administrative Court, the PDIP accused the authorities of violating the law (PMHP) during the last presidential election (Pilpres). The reason, he said, is that there are five elements that must be met cumulatively for the PMHP trial to be granted. “If any element is not met, the PMHP must be declared unproven,” said Dhifla in an official statement in Jakarta, quoted by ANTARA, Monday, May 13. He mentioned the five elements that must be fulfilled, namely the existence of actions, actions contrary to law, losses, errors and the existence of principles of causality (relationships due to actions contrary to law and the results). He explained that what is meant by PMHP trial is a trial against the law in accordance with Article 1365 of the Civil Code, where the perpetrator is a government agency and/or official. For this reason, Dhifla said that it was not easy to prove the existence of the PMHP by the Indonesian KPU in carrying out its task of organizing the 2024 general elections (Pemilu), especially by calculating the existence of clear and detailed losses suffered by the PDI Perjuangan. . Furthermore, he said, the PMHP trial is not a trial that could delay the implementation of the Indonesian KPU's decision on determining the elected president in 2024. He explained this because if the Indonesian KPU was declared to have achieved the PMHP, then the PTUN would legally not have the authority to cancel or declare invalid the KPU Decree (SK) Number 360 of 2024 regarding the determination of the results of the PMHP. 2024. general election. “According to Article 24C of the 1945 Constitution, only the Constitutional Court has the right to overturn the KPU decree,” he said. Previously, the PDI-P filed a lawsuit against the Indonesian KPU on Tuesday (2/4) at the Jakarta Administrative Court. The trial of the political party concerning the illegal act of the leader (onrechtmatic overheidsdaad). <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> The PDI-P considers that the Indonesian KPU committed an illegal act by exercising its authority as organizer of the 2024 elections. Due to the lawsuit number 133/G/2024/PTUN.JKT, the PDI-P asked the Indonesian KPU to postpone the process of determining the elected president until 2024. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/en/news/380496 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos