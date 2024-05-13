FT: Xi Jinping's unproductive tour of Europe (editorial)

The Chinese president made no concessions, but emphasized his authoritarian worldview.

Xi Jinping and Viktor Orban in BudapestPhoto: Xie Huanchi / Xinhua News / Profimedia

During his last visit to Europe, Xi Jinping embarked on a diplomatic offensive to match his immeasurable ambitions. The Chinese president still believed at the time that he would be able to manipulate the West into playing into Beijing's hands, visiting European capitals to prove that China's rise meant prosperity for all. In Paris he signed trade agreements, in Rome he celebrated Italy's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative and in Athens he made extravagant promises of economic cooperation, writes the Financial Times.

Xi's European tour this week took place under completely different circumstances. In the five years since the previous visit, China's economic growth has slowed and Beijing has incurred the wrath of the West by tacitly supporting Russia in its war in Ukraine. The Chinese leader could have seen the trip as an opportunity to improve Beijing's relations with Europe, but instead chose to use it to divide.

Something that stands out even if only from its itinerary. The meetings in France with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Emmanuel Macron were reminiscent of the previous visit, with Xi making small concessions over the threat of imposing tariffs on French cognacs. But most of the tour was reserved for China's allies, who are also the most recalcitrant members of the European family.

Visiting Belgrade exactly 25 years after NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy, ​​Xi used the opportunity to criticize the alliance and proclaim his support for Serbia's claim to the former province of Kosovo , which is not a member of the EU. And Viktor Orbn's two-day visit to Hungary revealed deepening ties between China and the EU's most disruptive member.

Xi's ambitions this time were more precise: to keep the European market open to Chinese products and to prevent the EU from adopting a position similar to that of the United States. Given its ability to export huge quantities of cheap electric vehicles and green technology, aided by subsidies deemed unfair by Brussels, China fears EU tariffs. After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Beijing last month highlighted the German economy's dependence on China, Xi appears to think he can avoid the risk of European tariffs by exploiting European divisions.

But because of his inflated self-confidence, he underestimates the extent to which most EU states now view China as a threat to their security, exacerbated by its increasingly close relations with Russia, but also as an economic danger, given its potential to undermine production. as the European economy recovers from the pandemic and against a backdrop of rising energy prices. Recent cases of Chinese espionage also do not help improve China's image. And courting autocrats like the leaders of Hungary and Serbia is failing to assuage fears in major EU capitals about Xi's authoritarian worldview.

The most striking thing about Xi's visit is that he appears to have offered no trade concessions to the EU – which is concerned about China's overproduction of electric vehicles and green technology, industrial subsidies and the question of market access. Nor does he appear to have given any assurance that Beijing will restrict the flow of dual-use goods to Russia that support its war effort.

While domestic demand is declining and the US market is all but closed to Chinese electric vehicles, Europe remains Beijing's largest market and is therefore considered very important by Xi. The EU is now using tools that give it real leverage, such as the Foreign Subsidies Act, which allows it to deny access to companies subsidized by foreign governments to public procurement tenders and agreements. merger or acquisition. If it is to make progress in achieving its economic and foreign policy objectives towards China, Europe will need to project the image of a more united and decisive entity and, inspired by Xi's own policies, be prepared to adopt harsher tactics.

Material produced with the support of Rador Radio Romania