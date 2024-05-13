Exclusive: PM Modi says 400 paar becoming a reality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with India Today TV, expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA is on course to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and said the target becomes a reality and not just a slogan.

Speaking in Patna, Prime Minister Modi praised women, youth and new voters for being proactive in casting their votes “decisively and positively”. Voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls began today on 96 seats in 10 states and Union Territories.

“I am not at the center of the vote, there are 140 million people. Regarding the vote in the first three phases, I clearly see that”400 pairs“becomes a reality and not just a mere slogan,” PM Modi said.

He said the people were determined to elect a strong government like the NDA and expressed confidence that they would vote in large numbers despite the heatwave to secure the future of the country.

PM JABS CONGRESS ON ACCUSATION “NDA DOES NOT WIN 400 SEATS”

Reacting to the opposition's claims that the NDA would not win 400 seats, PM Modi took a dig at the Congress and cited examples of Sonia Gandhi being elected to the Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi not contesting from Amethi.

“Their biggest leader has gone to the Rajya Sabha. He (Rahul Gandhi) will flee Wayanad if he contests the second seat (in Raebareli). They don't have the courage to fight in Amethi. All I said has been coming true so far,” he said.

“They are not interested in serving the people. They are only interested in their families and do not think about the country,” he added.

Reacting to Opposition allegations that he has failed as Prime Minister in the last 10 years, PM Modi said: “The Opposition cannot stand the son of a chaiwala (tea seller) as Prime Minister. They fear that I will eclipse their record if I win for the third time. time.”

INFLATION

Criticizing the Opposition over inflation, Prime Minister Modi said the country witnessed its highest inflation rate during Indira Gandhi's tenure.

“In their speeches from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi compared our inflation rate to that of North Korea,” he said.

“They said that inflation was caused by the war between North and South Korea. But at that time there was no globalization and the war had no impact on the economy. They were looking for excuses. Inflation is now under control in South Korea,” he added.

DEVELOPMENT AND EMPLOYMENT

Listing out the developmental works undertaken by his government, PM Modi said there are 1.5-2.5 lakh startups today and most of them are located in tier cities 2 and 3 and lakhs got jobs.

“To start a startup, on average four to five people get a job. Nearly 28 lakh has been disbursed to beneficiaries under the scheme. Mudra Yojana. We now expect to earn three crores lakhpati didis. We have built four million houses,” he said.

“Today, twice as many highways and railway lines are being built as in the past. They are spreading lies. In fact, you should ask them 'why are you politically unemployed?' Why tell the whole world that there is unemployment,” he said. » the opposition said jokingly.

“Today, the average total electricity bill has fallen thanks to (a revolution in) LED bulbs. Five million people have benefited from free medical care. 80 million people have received a free ration,” he said. he added.

RAM TEMPLE AND CONGRESS Slam ARMED FORCES

Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress governments of weakening the armed forces during their tenure.

“Look what these people in Congress are thinking. They called our (former) army chief (General Bipin Rawat) 'Gali Ka Gunda' (moron on the side of the road). The consequences of the 1962 war and Nehru's incompetence still worry them. Their hatred and anger towards the army is visible,” he said.

Criticizing Congress for its opposition to 'pran pratishtha' from the Ram Lalla idol to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said the party could stoop to any level for its vote bank.

“The Congress's talk on Ram Temple was clear since the (Supreme Court) judgment. They wanted to send Ram Lalla back to the tent. I am amazed that they can do all these things for vote bank politics,” a he declared.

“BJP WILL NOT CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION”

PM Modi said the BJP had also not disrespected the Constitution and alleged that the Congress had misused the Constitution. He rejected the opposition's idea that the party would “amend” the Constitution if the NDA won 400 seats.

“We have already won more than 400 seats in 2019. The allegation of amending the Constitution is false. Congress has betrayed the Constitution. First Nehru curtailed freedom of expression, then Indira ji introduced the state of emergency. Rajiv Gandhi ji brought a bill to control the media and there were protests against it,” he said.

“SO, 'Shehzade“(the prince) called a press conference and tore up the ordinance. Not only did he tear a piece of paper, but he made a mockery of the Constitution. They stabbed the soul of BR Ambedkar. These people who utter the word Constitution itself is a sin,” he said, referring to Rahul Gandhi.

“BJP COMMITTED TO QUOTA BASED RESERVATION”

He said the BJP was committed to ensuring quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs and not on the basis of religion.

“We will never allow reservation on the basis of religion. BR Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly have called for quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs. We are committed to it,” he said.

Published by: Prateek Chakraborty Published on: May 13, 2024

