ANALYSIS | Xi Jinping highlights divisions in Europe ahead of expected Putin visit

(CNN) Xi Jinping may have started his recent trip to Europe by answering tough questions in France about trade and Russia's war in Ukraine, but the Chinese leader ended his stay late last week by sending a brutal message: despite friction with much of the continent, China still has followers in certain European capitals.

Beijing's power of attraction was demonstrated in Belgrade and Budapest, where the streets were decorated with Chinese flags. When Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan landed at the two cities' airports, folk dancers performed on the tarmac and, in contrast to the low-key welcome the couple received in Paris, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Hungarian Viktor Orban were present to greet them.

Chinese state media highlighted the warm diplomacy, with headlines proclaiming China's close ties with Serbia and golden friendship with Hungary. Ambos pases, principal receptors of inversiones chinas, anunciaron en suvizar la politica europea hacia China en reas tensas como el commerce, la seguridad y human rights.

But in the rest of Europe, the red carpet welcome given to Xi by Vucic and Orban (both widely seen as anti-liberal and pro-Russian) may not work as well, analysts say, illustrating the decline in number of European capitals where Xi could. be warmly received.

Relations between China and Europe have been strained by the European Union's growing list of economic grievances with China, which could further lead to a full-scale trade war. Added to this are also suspicions across Europe about Beijing's global ambitions and influence, particularly its support for Russia, including accusations that Beijing supplies dual-use parts that aid the war of the Kremlin against Ukraine.

On his first visit to Europe in five years, Xi was pressed on these issues early last week by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Both will surely closely monitor any summit between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, which is expected to take place soon.

In Paris, Xi stressed that China played no role other than helping bring peace to Ukraine, and denied the existence of industrial overcapacity in China that could flood the European market.

These tensions disappeared when Xi met with Vucic and Orban.

His visits to Serbia and Hungary “send a very good message to the (national) Chinese public: 'we have close friends in Europe (…) Hungary and Serbia are true friends with whom we can do business'”, declared Philippe Le Corre. a senior fellow at the Asian Society Policy Institute's China Analysis Center, speaking at an event hosted by the center as Xi's tour began last week.

But the inclusion of these countries in its itinerary was embarrassing for Paris, because Orban and Vucic participated in the Belt and Road initiative in Beijing last October alongside Putin, Le Corre added.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is welcomed at Belgrade airport on May 7 for his two-day state visit. (Credit: Dimitrije Goll/Presidency of Serbia/Anadolu/Getty Images)

“Shared future”

Xi's visits to Serbia and Hungary helped him achieve another goal: undermining a world order he sees as dominated by the United States.

By signing a joint declaration, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic became the first European leader to commit to joining China in building a community with a shared future. This loosely formulated concept calls for collaboration around common interests and suggests that countries should not interact on the basis of alliances or be judged by their domestic policies and human rights records.

“This is the highest level of cooperation between two countries and I am proud to have had the opportunity, as President of Serbia, to have had the opportunity to sign this declaration with President Xi,” Vucic said Wednesday of the agreement, which accompanied a free trade agreement and a free trade agreement. further promises from Xi on expanding agricultural imports and direct flights.

Xi also touted a shared worldview during his meeting with Orban in Hungary, a member country of both the European Union and NATO. Orban, whose increasingly authoritarian government has raised alarms within the EU, has defied growing concerns within the two blocs to shift his country's relationship toward an ironclad comprehensive strategic partnership.

As well as being another symbolic victory for Xi, it could embolden Orban to reject efforts within the EU to “de-risk” supply chains and impose tariffs on Chinese goods, analysts estimate. During his speech in Budapest alongside Orban on Thursday, Xi appeared to allude to this, saying he hoped Hungary would take advantage of its rotating EU presidency starting in July to promote the stable and healthy development of relations China-EU.

The two leaders also signed some 18 cooperation agreements that Orban said covered sectors such as railways, information technology and nuclear energy. Xi said the two countries would deepen economic, trade, investment and financial cooperation and advance key projects, including the Budapest-Belgrade railway.

Serbia and Hungary are already key destinations for Chinese investment, with Hungary emerging as an increasingly important production hub in Europe for Chinese automotive suppliers, including electric vehicle (EV) makers. In France, earlier this week, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters that Chinese company BYD was welcome to open a factory in France; But the electric vehicle giant appears to have already chosen its first foothold in car production in Europe and promised late last year to open a factory in Hungary.

Beijing may also be hoping that other countries on the continent will take note, and analysts say it all plays into Xi's efforts to portray parts of Europe as benefiting from a clear-eyed view on China, so that others imitate the efforts of the Americans to contain it.

“Being close to these countries fits with China's internal narrative that there are 'smart countries' in Europe that really understand China and do not support the United States, and China is working with these countries for the good of China. 'Europe,' said Liu Dongshu. , assistant professor of public and international affairs at the City University of Hong Kong.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on May 9. (Credit: Vivien Cher Benko/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Gateways to Europe

But Xi's route also has its limits in Europe, others say, including in central and eastern Europe, where Beijing has already made great efforts to deepen ties and build goodwill, including through Xi's flagship infrastructure initiative, the Belt and Road.

Chinese efforts to strengthen relations with 16 central and eastern European countries are gradually losing support, partly because investments have not materialized on the scale hoped for and also because China's support for Russia complicates relations in a region with a recent history of Soviet domination.

“Beijing's unlimited partnership and moral and material support for Moscow have infuriated the leaders and populations of many (Central and Eastern European) countries,” said Tamas Matura, senior researcher at the Center for European Policy Analysis . “This has definitely weakened China’s position in Europe.”

At the same time, long-standing tensions with the Nordic countries and Italy's withdrawal earlier this year from the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as recent visits to China by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meant that neither country was ideal for Xi to visit, Matura added. He said Beijing likely saw France as creating potential for a diplomatic opening given its defense of Europe's strategic autonomy from the United States.

But there were few tangible signs from the trip that friction with Western European countries and the EU will ease, even as Macron and von der Leyen stressed the importance of dialogue and the visit Xi's two-day visit to the French president, which included a more personal trip to the Pyrenees and the signing of 18 cooperation agreements.

Despite their limited economic weight (with 16 million inhabitants between them and a combined GDP around a tenth of that of France, according to IMF figures), Serbia and Hungary, members of the EU, could become increasingly valuable to Beijing as tensions with the bloc continue and the threat persists. of an imminent trade war.

“Orban and Vucic are the kind of illiberal leaders who position their countries between rival geopolitical blocs, hoping to avoid too much dependence on one or the other,” said the former Hungarian parliamentarian Gabor Scheiring, assistant professor of comparative politics at Georgetown University. University in Qatar. They don't care about democracy or human rights. For them, foreign policy is strictly a matter of economic interests.

And that could be a blessing for China.

“Hungary and Serbia are Beijing's strategic gateways to Europe (…) the value of these two countries as gateways to Europe will increase as the trade war intensifies,” he said. he declared.

—Xiaofei Xu of CNN contributed to this report.

