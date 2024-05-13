After the failure of Imrans' coup





The current political crisis began after the fall of 2021, when Imran Khan, brought to power through the political engineering of the 2018 elections with the help of the infamous judges and previous establishment leaders, began to act unpredictably and arrogantly. planned to remove parliamentary democracy from Pakistan.

Imran Khan tried to retain General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI after his tenure and even gave crazy ideas to General Bajwa like declaring ISI as a body. His break with the establishment led by General Bajwa and his clear refusal to carry Imran's burden and continue to manage politically in his place were the cause of his downfall. The shrewd PDM politician saw the opportunity and his arrogance acted as a catalyst to end his government on April 10. Yet Imran was able to drag him out for a month while the no-confidence vote was moved against him in March. 8.

Imran Khan, instead of coming to terms with the ground realities, overestimated his popularity among the urban middle class, the civil bureaucracy and the establishment of which he himself was a product. Imran created a new narrative cocktail mixing anti-Americanism and protest speeches to save his government. Protest and anti-American sentiments in Pakistan have a long history. Imran thought he could hold on to the existing currents and turn them up a notch to push them back. Imran used both carrot and stick and even tried to bribe the then army chief General Bajwa by offering him an extension of his life, but it did not work.

Ignoring the institutional culture and hierarchy of the armed forces, Imran attempted to provoke a mutiny within the armed forces. Imran's despair reached a crescendo as the time for the army's change of command approached and his worst nightmare began to loom. When Imran found out that General Asim Munir could become the next army chief, who was the longest-serving general and a decorated soldier, he panicked. He made desperate attempts to prevent the meeting. He even tried to communicate with his political enemy, the PDM leadership, to either delay the nomination until the next elections and continue with General Bajwa or agree on someone other than the General Asim Munir. Imran, through his connections, even tried to exert external pressure through a falsely concocted sectarian story to scuttle the appointment of General Asim Munir as COAS. Imran's despair and anxiety dates back to June 2019, when he had unceremoniously removed General Asim Munir from the post of DG ISI after just eight months in office. Asim Munir angered Imran when the general presented him with evidence of the corrupt practices of his current wife and other family members.

Just three days before the army chief's appointment in November, Imran had planned a massive rally in Rawalpindi, the heart of the garrison town. He might have created May 9 at that time, but he was unable to make it happen due to the low turnout that day. Instead, he announced the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where his party was ruling, to force the PDM government to hold early elections in only two provinces. Imran did not give up the idea of ​​pressure, blackmail and palace intrigues within the armed forces and tried to provoke clashes with the law enforcement agencies by resisting arrests in several cases. In March 2023, when asked to appear in many cases, he refused to appear and when the police arrived at Zaman Park, hundreds of his party activists, working in shifts around the clock, faced police with batons, guns, and Molotov cocktails. If he traveled, he would accompany the armed hordes ready to confront each other. For the next two months, Imran and his party leaders planned the May 9 incident, knowing that his arrest was being considered. The plan called for mutinies and attacks on military installations and residences of military and intelligence officers. Self-incriminating audios and videos of Imran Khan and his party leaders from May 9, 2023 are publicly available. The report prepared by the caretaker cabinet committee headed by Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and assisted by the four provincial governments, the interior ministry and all relevant agencies, provides graphic details of the May 9 mutiny. The report also provides recommendations to the current government.

As Pakistan faces multiple challenges, including terrorism from Afghanistan and economic recovery, political stability will be a distant dream if the planners and architects of the May 9 mutiny are not punished in accordance with the laws of the country. Leaders can and should bring a healing touch to indoctrinated, brainwashed and misguided youth, but there should be no amnesty for the architects of this dangerous attempt to deter similar acts of violence. part of a group in the future.

Judges of the anti-terrorism courts and even the Supreme Court have wasted precious time. Even old democracies like the United Kingdom, France and the United States have imposed exemplary sanctions for violence on a much smaller scale than that of May 9, through expeditious courts. The Supreme Court must decide the issue of those tried by military courts who attacked military installations as soon as possible. Anti-terrorism courts must be ordered to set a deadline to complete proceedings, convict the guilty and release those who are exonerated. Parliament, government, political parties and civil society must begin a dialogue to avoid the culture of violence and brinkmanship so that we can focus on other important challenges, including the economy, governance and terrorism.

Murtaza SolangiThe writer is a journalist who recently served as Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs in the caretaker government. He is on X under the name @murtazasolangi

