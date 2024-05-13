Greek Prime Minister to visit Turkey to improve relations

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be received in Ankara on Monday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the latest sign of warming relations between the NATO neighbors, Agence France-Presse reported.

After decades of tensions, sometimes interrupted by brief periods of reconciliation, the one-day visit follows a trip by Erdoan to Greece in December and marks a new phase in their relations, diplomats said.

In an interview published in Greek newspaper Kathimerini on Sunday, Erdoan said the talks would focus on “resolving problems” between the neighbors.

“It is our responsibility to calm relations between the two countries… to ensure that peace and tranquility reign forever on both sides of the Aegean Sea,” the Turkish leader said.

He added that he wanted to “raise the level of bilateral relations to a new level.”

Mitsotakis echoed Erdoan's sentiment in an interview with Turkish newspaper Milliyet published on Sunday, saying he wanted to “move forward on a constructive path.”

“We are not enemies, we are neighbors,” he said, listing “common challenges,” including migratory flows in the Aegean Sea.

In December, the regional rivals – divided on the island of Cyprus and facing migration across their respective waters – signed a declaration calling for “friendly and good neighborly relations, recognizing the importance of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence”.

But this appeasement, also favored by solidarity after the earthquake which killed more than 50,000 people in southeastern Turkey in February 2023, was undermined by Turkey's conversion of another former Byzantine church in mosque.

After four years of restoration, the former Kariye Orthodox Church in Istanbul reopened as a mosque on May 6.

The 2020 decision to convert the church came after the resumption of Muslim services at the ancient Byzantine cathedral of Hagia Sophia, dating from the 6th century. This iconic building has been a museum since 1935.

The changes were seen as part of Erdoan's efforts to galvanize his most conservative and nationalist supporters.

“There is no shortage of mosques in the city. This is no way to treat cultural heritage,” Mitsotakis said a week ago, although he also said that “channels of conversation must remain open.”

Mitsotakis told Greek broadcaster Alpha TV on Saturday that he would use Monday's talks to push Erdoan to “cancel” Kariye's conversion.

'Provocation'

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis last Monday called the move a “provocation,” but reiterated that “Athens seeks as long a period of calm as possible in Greek-Turkish relations.”

Last December's meeting resulted in some progress, such as the granting of new special visas allowing Turks to visit Greek islands close to the Turkish coast. This led to a tripling of the number of Turkish visitors.

And Erdoan did not repeat any of his previous threats to invade the Greek islands to prevent their supposed militarization – threats that led the US Congress to block deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

This veto was lifted in January, just as the United States approved the delivery of F-35s to Greece.

Disagreements remain over Cyprus, which, since Turkish military intervention in 1974, has been divided between the internationally recognized State of Cyprus in the south and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey.

Turkey and Greece have also struggled to cooperate on migration. The seas surrounding both countries are used by migrants from Asia and Africa trying to reach Europe.