PM Modi's nomination: Varanasi today gears up for PM Modi's roadshow on the eve of filing Lok Sabha nomination for 3rd term







The Prime Minister will also seek blessings of Baba Vishwanath at the Kashi Vishwanath temple where the procession will end after passing gracefully through the city.

Other States The streets of Varanasi are expected to witness a spectacle on Monday evening for a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to file his nomination for a third consecutive term from the parliamentary constituency, a day later.The tour which will stretch for five kilometers in his constituency will begin with the Prime Minister's offer to install a statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Lanka Gate of Banaras Hindu University.The Prime Minister will also seek blessings of Baba Vishwanath at the Kashi Vishwanath temple where the procession will end after passing gracefully through the city.

Amidst a dynamic exhibition, the tour aims to highlight the remarkable achievements of the central government over the past decade, resonating with the promises kept and milestones achieved. The designated hundred points along the five-kilometre route in the temple town, which includes Assi, Sonarpura, Jangambari and Godaulia, have been arranged to extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. The organization of the eleven beats, marking the path from the Malaviya statue to the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Dham, was entrusted to senior BJP leaders and representatives, ensuring flawless execution and fervent participation. Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. Varanasi is the stronghold of the BJP and PM Modi. He won the seat twice: the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time that Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest. Voting in Varanasi will take place on June 1 in the seventh phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi won the seat with over 674,664 votes and a vote share of 63.6%. In 2014, Prime Minister Modi contested two Lok Sabha seats, Vadodara in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

