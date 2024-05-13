Politics
Jokowi says Indonesian rice price increase is lower than other countries
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo declared the extent of the price increase rice currently in Indonesia is relatively low.
This, according to him, is to be compared to the amount of the increase rice price in other countries, higher.
In fact, according to the President, some countries have experienced rice price increases of up to 50 percent.
“So why are these 10 kilos of rice (welfare) given to ladies and gentlemen? Because there is an increase in the price of rice, because international food prices are all on the rise and we include (l 'increase) is still low, some are going very high,' said Jokowi during his speech before handing over rice social assistance to the community at the Laende Warehouse Complex, Muna Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, Monday (13/5/2024), as reported an official press release.
“We should be grateful for that. That we didn't increase it drastically, sometimes by 50 percent, sometimes twice, so that in Indonesia we could control (the price increase) of rice,” he said. he declared.
However, the Head of State acknowledged that currently the quantity of rice available in the country is experiencing a slight shortage.
The government must import less than 5 percent of the national rice requirement.
“We have to import, some from Vietnam, some from Thailand, some from where, sir? From Cambodia, from Pakistan. We have to import from there. Because our population is now 280 million, 280 million of people, everyone wants it Well, it's not easy, he says.
The President said it was not easy for the government to maintain stable rice prices.
If the price of rice is high, people will protest, but farmers will be happy.
On the other hand, if one tries to lower prices by importing large volumes of rice, this could cause difficulties for farmers.
“So sometimes the government finds itself in a position where it is not easy to maintain a balance so that people are happy, but the farmers are also happy. When it comes to us, I go to the market, (asks) 'Sir, how is the rice, sir? “If you go to the village, you meet farmers, 'Sir, thank you sir, the price of rice, the price of grain is very good, sir'” explained Jokowi.
“Yes, we must remember that it is not easy for the government to make farmers happy and mothers too. This is why we give 10 kilograms (of social assistance) to the community,” said the former governor of DKI Jakarta.
On this occasion, President Jokowi also addressed the issue of rice social assistance which will continue to be distributed until June 2024.
Later, if the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) is sufficient, rice social assistance is expected to continue until December 2024.
