Tenth anniversary of the death of 301 miners in the Soma disaster in Türkiye

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the Soma massacre, the worst mining disaster in Turkey's history. On May 13, 2014, 301 miners lost their lives in a fire caused by a methane explosion at a coal mine in Soma, Manisa, Turkey.

The past decade has witnessed a growing disregard by the ruling elite for worker safety in the name of capitalist profit, let alone necessary workplace safety measures, in Turkey and around the world.

Rescuers remove a minor on a stretcher in Soma, 2014.

This disaster could have been avoided. As the World Socialist Web Site explains, the Soma disaster was not an inexplicable accident but the inevitable result of privatization, government negligence and the capitalist profit system, which sacrifices life and limb every year millions of industrial workers around the world.

As it reduced coal mining costs from $140 to $23.80 per tonne in the decade since the mine's privatization, Soma Kumur refused to buy standard safety equipment to monitor the methane levels. This equipment would have prevented the explosion.

It was only with the complicity of the union apparatus and the government of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoan that the Soma mine easily passed botched safety inspections, despite a series of accidents.

In late 2013, miners widely protested against unsafe working conditions in the country. Despite this, the Turkish parliament rejected a proposal to investigate the safety of the mine just twenty days before the disaster.

In the aftermath of the disaster, statements from the highest-level authorities made it clear that those responsible would not be punished and that further workplace accidents, and even workplace murders, awaited workers.

Amid the mass protests that erupted across the country, Erdoan clung to the narrative of destiny, as he does after every major workplace murder, declaring after Soma: These are normal things. There is an event in the literature called an industrial accident. This is the nature of this activity. There's nothing like never having an accident.

Show trials

Workers' families and lawyers have been fighting for justice for years. At the end of the trial, those responsible remained unpunished or received symbolic sentences. The trial of 51 people, five of whom were arrested, concluded in July 2018. 37 people were acquitted, while 14 defendants were found guilty of recklessly causing death and injury.

