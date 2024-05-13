Tenth anniversary of the death of 301 miners in the Soma disaster in Türkiye

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the Soma massacre, the worst mining disaster in Turkey's history. On May 13, 2014, 301 miners lost their lives in a fire caused by a methane explosion at a coal mine in Soma, Manisa, Turkey.

The past decade has witnessed a growing disregard by the ruling elite for worker safety in the name of capitalist profit, let alone necessary workplace safety measures, in Turkey and around the world.

Rescuers remove a minor on a stretcher in Soma, 2014. (Source: Wikimedia Commons [Photo by Mustafa Karaman / CC BY 3.0

This disaster could have been avoided. As the World Socialist Web Site explains, the Soma disaster was not an inexplicable accident but the inevitable result of privatization, government negligence and the capitalist profit system, which sacrifices life and limb every year millions of industrial workers around the world.

As it reduced coal mining costs from $140 to $23.80 per tonne in the decade since the mine's privatization, Soma Kumur refused to buy standard safety equipment to monitor the methane levels. This equipment would have prevented the explosion.

It was only with the complicity of the union apparatus and the government of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoan that the Soma mine easily passed botched safety inspections, despite a series of accidents.

In late 2013, miners widely protested against unsafe working conditions in the country. Despite this, the Turkish parliament rejected a proposal to investigate the safety of the mine just twenty days before the disaster.

In the aftermath of the disaster, statements from the highest-level authorities made it clear that those responsible would not be punished and that further workplace accidents, and even workplace murders, awaited workers.

Amid the mass protests that erupted across the country, Erdoan clung to the narrative of destiny, as he does after every major workplace murder, declaring after Soma: These are normal things. There is an event in the literature called an industrial accident. This is the nature of this activity. There's nothing like never having an accident.

Show trials

Workers' families and lawyers have been fighting for justice for years. At the end of the trial, those responsible remained unpunished or received symbolic sentences. The trial of 51 people, five of whom were arrested, concluded in July 2018. 37 people were acquitted, while 14 defendants were found guilty of recklessly causing death and injury.

Can Grkan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soma Coal Enterprises, was released on April 18, 2019; Leaders Ramazan Doru, Akn elik and smail Adal were released in February 2021 after their sentences were deemed sufficient, leaving no defendants in prison in the Soma case.

In 2016, an expert report said the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security were negligent and faulty. But no member of the responsible authorities has been convicted.

Through long efforts, almost 10 years after the disaster, 28 officials, most of them labor inspectors from the then Ministry of Labor and Social Security, were charged with negligence in the incident.

The families' lawyers say it will be a sham trial against public officials. In a statement outside the Soma courthouse after the hearing, Mit Rona, president of the Manisa Bar Association, said: Unfortunately, justice, which should have come forward, is trying to move forward after 9 years and 360 days with this first hearing.

Increase in preventable disasters in the mining sector

According to the 2010 report of the Turkish Economic Policy Research Foundation (TEPAV), Turkey ranks first in the world in terms of deaths from mining accidents. In China, one of the world's largest coal producers, the number of deaths per 100 million tons produced in 2008 was 127, while in Turkey it was 722. In the United States, between one and six people died for every 100 million tonnes produced. .

Since 1941, more than three thousand people have been killed and more than 100,000 injured in mining accidents in Turkey. After the Soma mine disaster, the number of accidents continued to increase. To list the most important ones:

On October 28, 2014, 18 workers died due to flooding at a coal mine in the Ermenek district of Karaman.

On November 17, 2016, 16 workers died due to an accident at a copper mine in Irvan district of Siirt.

On October 14, 2022, 42 workers died due to a gas explosion in a mine in the Amasra district of Bartn.

On February 13, 2024, 9 workers lost their lives due to a huge landslide at the Anagold gold mine owned by the US-based Canadian company SRR Mining in Li District, Erzincan province.

According to The World Counts website, at least 15,000 minors are killed each year around the world, according to official data.

The fact that this massive massacre of workers continues despite the current level of scientific and technical progress is the result of decades of social counter-revolution. As the bourgeoisie, under the leadership of President Ronald Reagan in the United States and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Britain, imposed class war measures against workers around the world, the dissolution of the Soviet Union by the Stalinist bureaucracy in 1991 marked a turning point. in the deterioration of the social conditions of the international working class.

The measures that began to be implemented in Turkey following the NATO-backed military coup in 1980 intensified, particularly under Erdoan's government.

Since Erdogan, economic reforms supported by the International Monetary Fund throughout the 2000s have granted rights to the country's coal resources to private companies. This means that more than a third of coal mining previously carried out by state-owned companies has been taken over by private contractors. Faced with demand from global commodity markets and stock exchanges, the new owners reduced their spending, partly for security reasons, in order to increase profits and returns for investors. This whole process was only possible with the complicity of the unions.

Lives before profits

Disasters like Soma and other industrial accidents constitute an indictment of the capitalist system. The current level of scientific and technical development makes it possible to operate mining under the democratic control of the working class without compromising the safety of workers.

In their insatiable quest for profit and personal fortune, the world's ruling classes are returning to the conditions of brutal exploitation, child labor and industrial carnage that prevailed in industrialized countries more than a century ago. Workplace safety measures are considered a cost factor. Their indifference to human lives was striking in their profits before the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 27 million people.

The normalization of death by the ruling classes around the world finds further striking expression in their support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the reckless escalation of the US-NATO war against Russia in Ukraine, which risks a nuclear apocalypse.

The only way to end the massacre of workers in workplaces around the world, imperialist war and genocide, is to mobilize the working class at the international political level, to end the subordination of life to the system of capitalist profit and the nation-state and to build socialism. .