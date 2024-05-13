President Jokowi arrives in Muna, Southeast Sulawesi, for official agendas





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) landed in Muna District on Monday, the second day of his visit to Southeast Sulawesi Province, to carry out several programs, including inspections of a hospital and of a market. Jokowi traveled to Muna from Haluoleo Air Base in South Konawe District aboard an Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter at 8:35 a.m. local time, according to a statement received from his secretariat in Jakarta. Soon after arriving at Raha Square, Muna, the President left for the Dr H LM Baharuddin Regional Government Hospital to review its medical facilities and services. After inspecting the hospital, the Head of State is expected to visit the Laino Raha Central Market to check first-hand the prices of basic commodities and distribute aid to local traders. Jokowi will then inspect rice stocks and participate in the distribution of food aid to residents. Related news: Jokowi visits Mamasa Hospital to check human resources, health facility In the afternoon, the President will travel to Muna West district, where he will visit the popular Kambara market before officiating for the implementation of the presidential instructions on regional roads in the province. After finishing his agenda, Jokowi will head to Sugimanuru Airport, West Muna, to return to Haluoleo Air Base on the Super Puma helicopter. State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) General Agus Subiyanto, and Governor Acting Deputy of Southeast Sulawesi, Andap Budhi Revianto, accompany President Jokowi during his agenda. Before taking off for Muna from Haluoleo Air Base, the President was dispatched by the Acting South Konawe District Chief, Surunuddin Dangga, and Haluoleo Air Base Commander, Col. Lilik Eko Susanto. Related news: Jokowi sends electric car to vocational school in West Sulawesi Related news: Jokowi expects new Gorontalo airport to boost regional economy Translator: Mentari D, Tegar Nurfitra

Editor: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/313248/president-jokowi-arrives-in-se-sulawesis-muna-for-official-agendas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos