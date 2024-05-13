Politics
US Senator Lindsey Graham says Israel should bomb Gaza
US Senator Lindsey Graham argued in a live television interview that Israel should drop nuclear bombs on Gaza.
More than 2 million Palestinian civilians are trapped in the densely populated strip, including 1 million children.
Israel imposed what its Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called a complete siege of Gaza, preventing civilians from leaving as Tel Aviv brutally bombed the strip.
To justify his proposal that Israel bomb Gaza, Graham cited the US atomic bombing of Japan, which he insisted was necessary. However, the US government admitted that the nuclear attack on Japan was not necessary to end World War II.
Graham, a prominent member of the Republican Party, made the remarks in a May 12 statement. interview on NBC News Meet the Press.
“So when we faced destruction as a nation after Pearl Harbor, fighting the Germans and the Japanese, we decided to end the war by bombing Hiroshima and Nagasaki with nuclear weapons. It was the right decision,” Graham said.
“Give Israel the bombs it needs to end the war it cannot afford to lose,” he added.
Later, Graham asked, “Why is it acceptable for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their war against existential threats?” Why was it okay for us to do this? I thought it was okay.”
“To Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state,” he said, before repeating: “Whatever you have to do!” »
Admission of a 1946 U.S. government report Japan would have surrendered even if the atomic bombs had not been dropped
Graham's claims about Japan were contradicted by a 1946 report by the U.S. War Department (later renamed the Department of Defense).
In his Strategic Bombing Investigation, the U.S. War Department studied the effects of its airstrikes during World War II. The department concluded that Japan would have surrendered even if the atomic bombs had not been dropped, writing:
it seems clear that, even without the atomic bombings, air supremacy over Japan could have exerted sufficient pressure to bring about an unconditional surrender and obviate the need for an invasion.
Based on a detailed investigation of all the facts, and supported by the testimony of the surviving Japanese leaders involved, the opinion of the investigation is that certainly before December 31, 1945, and in all probability before November 1, 1945, Japan would have surrendered even if the atomic bombs had not been droppedeven if Russia had not entered the war, and even if no invasion had been planned or contemplated.
The Geopolitical Economy Report has already explained:
The nuclear strikes against Japan represented a policy decision taken by the United States, directly targeting the Soviet Union; it was the first strike of the Cold War.
In August 1945, the USSR was preparing to invade Japan to overthrow its ruling fascist regime, an ally of Nazi Germany that the Soviet Red Army had also just defeated in the European theater of war.
Washington feared that if the Soviets defeated Japanese fascism and liberated Tokyo as they had Berlin, then the post-fascist government of Japan might become an ally of the Soviet Union and adopt a socialist government.
The atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki therefore did not target Japanese fascists so much as Soviet communists.
Israeli minister repeatedly calls for dropping nuclear bombs on Gaza
Israel is the only country in West Asia to has nuclear weapons.
Israel has refused to publicly acknowledge that it possesses nuclear weapons and is not a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
In the 1970s, Israel proposed to sell nuclear weapons to the racist apartheid regime in South Africa.
In November 2023, far-right Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu also proposed that his government could drop nuclear bombs on Gaza.
Eliyahu claimed that there were no uninvolved civilians in Gaza and, according to the Times of Israel newspaper, he said that “the north [Gaza] Strip has no right to exist.”
Israel's top minister says people waving Palestinian flags should not continue to live on the face of the earth.
He also called for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza, insisting: “They can go to Ireland or the deserts; the monsters of Gaza should find a solution for themselves.”
In January 2024, Eliyahu reiterated his call for Israel to bomb Gazaboasting that he “knows my position, even in The Hague they know my position”.
Eliyahu lives in an illegal West Bank settlement and has demanded that Israel annex the entire occupied Palestinian territory.
