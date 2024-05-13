Wary of wars in Gaza and Ukraine, old enemies Turkey and Greece test friendship initiative

ANKARA, Türkiye (AP) Old enemies Türkiye and Greece will test a five-month-old friendship initiative on Monday during Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Ankara.

The two NATO members, who share decades of mutual animosity, a tense border and disputed waters, agreed to put aside their differences last December. Instead, they focus on trade and energy, repairing cultural ties and a long list of other topics on the so-called positive agenda.

Here's a look at what both sides hope to achieve and the differences that have marred their relationship in the past:

FOCUS ON A POSITIVE AGENDA

Mitsotakis is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday as part of efforts to improve relations following the solidarity Athens showed Ankara after a devastating earthquake struck southern Turkey last year last.

The two leaders have sharp differences over the war between Israel and Hamas, but want to curb further instability in the eastern Mediterranean, while the conflict also continues to rage in Ukraine.

We always approach our discussions with Turkey with confidence and without illusions that Turkish positions will not change from one moment to the next, Mitsotakis said last week, commenting on the visit. Nonetheless, I think it is imperative that when we disagree, the channels of communication are always open. »

We must disagree without tension and without it always causing an escalation on the ground,” he added.

Ioannis Grigoriadis, professor of political science at Bilkent University in Ankara, said the two leaders would look for ways to expand the positive agenda and look for topics where both sides can seek win-win solutions, such as trade, tourism and migration.

EASY VISAS FOR TURKISH TOURISTS

Erdogan visited Athens in early December and the two countries have since maintained their regular high-level contacts promote various barrier repair initiatives, including educational exchanges and tourism.

This summer, Turkish citizens will be able to visit 10 Greek islands using on-site visas, avoiding a more cumbersome procedure needed to enter Europe's common travel area, known as the Schengen area.

This creates a great opportunity to improve economic relations between the two sides, but also to bring the two stable societies closer together so that Greeks and Turks realize that they have more in common than they think, Grigoriadis said .

A HISTORY OF DISPUTES

Disagreements have brought Athens and Ankara to the brink of war several times over the past five decades, mainly over maritime borders and rights to explore resources in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.

Both countries are also locked down a dispute over Cyprus, which was divided in 1974 during the Turkish invasion following a coup d'état led by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the northern third of the island.

The dispute over the exploration of energy resources has come to a conclusion in a naval standoff in 2020 and Erdogan's promise to end negotiations with the Mitsotakis government. But the two men met three times last year following a thaw in relationships and a broader effort by Erdogan to renew dialogue with Western countries.

The two countries' foreign ministers, Hakan Fidan of Turkey and George Gerapetritis of Greece, are expected to join the talks on Monday and hold a separate meeting.

RECENT DISAGREEMENTS

Just weeks before Mitsotakis' visit, Erdogan announced the opening of an ancient church from the Byzantine era in Istanbul as a mosque, drawing criticism from Greece and the Greek Orthodox Church. Like Hagia Sophia, the landmark of Istanbul, the Chora functioned as a museum for decades before being transformed into a mosque.

Turkey, for its part, criticized Greece's recently announced plan to declare the Ionian and Aegean Seas as zones. marine parks to conserve aquatic life. Turkey opposes the unilateral declaration on the Aegean Sea, where some areas remain in dispute, and called the move a move that sabotages the normalization process.

Grigoriadis said Turkey and Greece could focus on restoring abandoned Ottoman monuments in Greece and Greek Orthodox monuments in Turkey. This would be an opportunity to improve ties, he said.

Gatopoulos reported from Athens. Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed.

