



Xi Jinping's visit to France: TotalEnergies will cooperate with Sinopec During the Chinese president's state visit to France, the two groups signed a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at deepening their collaboration, particularly in low-carbon energy. Part of this deal includes green hydrogen. Patrick Pouyann, president of TotalEnergies, may be critical of green hydrogen, but he will be part of the agreement announced today. In fact, the two energy companies have worked together for years. And they recently joined forces to jointly develop a SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) production unit in a SINOPEC refinery in China. This will represent a volume of 230,000 tonnes per year. TotalEnergies and Sinopec will combine their expertise in biofuels, green hydrogen, CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage) and decarbonization. This agreement comes as TotalEnergies celebrates its 100th anniversary. “This strategic cooperation agreement reflects our common desire to combine our multi-energy expertise to meet today's growing global demand, while building the carbon-free energy system of tomorrow,” declared Patrick Pouyann, Chairman and CEO. of TotalEnergies. Meanwhile, Sinopec CEO Ma Yongsheng spoke of a “commitment to low-carbon, green and sustainable growth of the industry”. Would you like to know more about TotalEnergies? Then our latest articles on the company should interest you. You can access all our written articles on TotalEnergies here. Are you a LinkedIn user and would like to follow hydrogen news more regularly? Then our weekly LinkedIn newsletter may be what you're looking for. You can subscribe to it here. Article written by Laurent Meillaud and translated by Mariem Ben Tili

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hydrogentoday.info/en/totalenergies-sinopec-france-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos