President Jokowi reviews rice stocks, distributes food aid to Muna





President Joko Widodo visited the Bulog Laende warehouse complex in Muna Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province, Monday, May 13, 2024. The visit was part of routine checks to ensure availability and the stability of the national food supply, as well as the distribution of food reserves. assistance to beneficiary families. In his speech, President Jokowi confirmed that the distribution of 10 kilograms of rice per family would continue until June, with the hope that it could be extended until December, depending on the availability of the Revenue Budget and state expenditure (APBN). “We pray together that this can continue until December,” President Jokowi said, expressing optimism that this assistance could continue depending on budgetary availability. The President also explained that the rice supply initiative was a response to the increase in rice prices due to global food inflation. “Because international food prices are all rising and we are still at low levels, some are increasing very sharply. “We should be grateful that the increase is not drastic,” he explained. On the other hand, the president acknowledged that maintaining rice prices in Indonesia is not an easy task, considering that it must take into account the welfare of farmers and affordability for consumers. “If it is high, people will definitely be like that (complain), but farmers will definitely be happy because prices have risen sharply,” he said. The Head of State added that the government must sometimes find itself in a difficult position to maintain a balance between community satisfaction and the welfare of farmers. It is therefore hoped that the distribution of 10 kilograms of rice will ease the burden on those affected by the price rise. The President's visit is also a symbol of the government's commitment to continue supporting society in the face of economic challenges, while maintaining social stability amid fluctuations in global food prices. President Jokowi was also accompanied on this occasion by Minister of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, General Commander of the TNI Agus Subiyanto and Acting Head of the National Food Agency Arief Prasetyo Adi. Governor of Southeast Sulawesi Andap Budhi Revianto, Plt. Regent Muna Bahrun and President Director of Bulog Bayu Krisnamurthi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-tinjau-stok-beras-dan-bagikan-bantuan-pangan-di-muna/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos