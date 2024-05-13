Love Islander forgets who the Prime Minister is while visiting 'Downing Street'





Whether you're a Love Island fan or not, we can all take a moment to laugh about it. Lucinda Strafford, a former contestant on the popular ITV reality show, left social media fuming during a recent visit to 'Downing Street'. Love Island begins to surprise with hilarious Downing Street message Posting a snap on Instagram, Strafford was pictured posing next to what she thought was the iconic front door to the Prime Minister's house. However, if we look a little closer, it becomes painfully obvious that she isn't apart of number 10 at all… Are you stopping to see Boris? Love Island contestant confuses her personal messages His caption also made a few people laugh, saying she was making a “quick stop to see Boris”. His reference to Mr Johnson as Prime Minister is stunning, given he has been out of office since July 2022. There seems to be no discussion of current affairs in the villa. Johnson was ousted, after a multitude of scandals caught up with him. Chris Pincher proved to be the final straw for his colleagues, after they were left disappointed by BoJo's lackluster response to the sexual assault allegations made against the MP. Liz Truss won the subsequent leadership race to replace Johnson, but saw her reign come to a disastrous end within 50 days. The Prime Minister saw the economy plummet after her budget policies were made public. Don’t get too familiar with the current Prime Minister, Lucinda… Truss survived a lettuce and was eventually replaced by Rishi Sunak. He's not having fun either and, with a general election looming, the current Prime Minister is 30 points behind Labor in some opinion polls. So maybe we could give Lucinda a little reprieve for her misstep at the front door, given how many changes have taken place. Wisely, you might want to check again in a few months who is running the UK, as there could be another new occupant at number 10.

