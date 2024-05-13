Erdogan says Netanyahu would make Hitler jealous with his genocidal methods





Amid the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Adolf Hitler would be jealous of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israeli genocidal methods in the Strip. His remarks came in an interview with Greek Kathimerini newspaper on Sunday, May 12, in response to a question about his description of Netanyahu as the Hitler of our time. Erdogan spoke about what Israel has been doing to the people of Gaza for months, including bombing hospitals, killing children, oppressing civilians, exposing innocent people to hunger and thirst and depriving them of medications under various pretexts. He asked: Can this be considered legitimate? He continued: “What did Hitler do in the past? He persecuted and killed people in concentration camps. “Wasn't Gaza turned into an open-air prison not only after October 7, but also for years before that? Weren't the people there condemned to limited resources for years, almost like a concentration camp? Erdogan asked: who is responsible for the most brutal and systematic massacres in Gaza after October 7? What do you call Israel that tells people to go to this area and rains bombs on it? He said: “Netanyahu has reached a level of genocidal methods that makes Hitler jealous of him. » He noted that Israel had targeted ambulances, struck food distribution points and opened fire on humanitarian convoys. This is not the first time Erdogan has compared Netanyahu to Hitler. In December 2023, Erdogan said there was no difference between what Netanyahu did in Gaza and what Hitler did during World War II. Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which left nearly 1,200 people dead.

Since then, more than 35,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, have been killed and another 78,755 injured. Israel also continues the war despite interim measures issued by the ICJ, as well as the subsequent issuance by the UN Security Council (UNSC) of an immediate ceasefire resolution.

