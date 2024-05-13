Xi Jinping's visit to Europe and its importance – World News

By Rahul Pandey

Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited three carefully chosen European countries: France, Serbia and Hungary. The visit, which took place from May 5 to 10, marked President Xi's first European visit in the past five years. Notably, his previous trip to San Francisco (which led to the signing of the San Francisco Vision) in November saw the signing of the Forward-Looking Vision for Sino-US Relations, marking an important milestone in China's relations with the Western countries. The choice of destinations France in Western Europe, Serbia in the East and Hungary in Central Europe reflects a nuanced geopolitical strategy. France, navigating a delicate balancing act between China and the United States, is of particular importance in Western Europe.

Meanwhile, Serbia and Hungary have become influential pro-Russian voices in Europe, each forging comprehensive strategic partnerships with China and actively participating in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In the context of ongoing conflicts such as the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, this visit takes on heightened geopolitical significance. Furthermore, 2024 marks the sixtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France and the completion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Serbia in 1999. Beyond diplomatic agreements and immediate economic impacts, this visit is poised to have considerable global implications in the medium and long term.

China-France relations

In Paris, President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen during a two-day visit, coinciding with heightened tensions in various global arenas, including East-West rivalry, trade disputes, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel-Hamas crisis. This visit resulted in the signing of 18 agreements between China and France, covering various sectors such as aviation, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, green development and cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). . In addition, China announced an extension of the visa waiver for citizens of 12 countries, including France, until the end of 2025, with the aim of further facilitating people-to-people exchanges. However, the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) signed between China and the EU in 2020 has yet to be completed.

During his visit to China in 2023, President Macron pleaded for Europe to maintain a neutral position in the face of US-China tensions around Taiwan. This diplomatic engagement deepened Sino-French ties and sparked reflections on the diplomatic influence of the United States in the Western sphere. Ahead of his arrival in Paris, President Xi articulated three key messages in a signed article published in French media outlet Le Figaro, titled Advancing the Spirit That Guided the Establishment of Sino-French Diplomatic Relations, Working Together for Peace and global development. These messages underscore China's commitment to advancing historic ties between the two nations, fostering broader cooperation globally, and working together to maintain global peace and stability. At the sixth meeting of the China-France Business Council, President Xi Jinping highlighted the remarkable growth in trade between the two countries, which has increased nearly 800 times since the establishment of diplomatic relations, reaching 78 .9 billion dollars.

Furthermore, bilateral investments have exceeded $26 billion, with more than 2,000 French companies actively participating in the Chinese market. Notably, China has become France's largest trading partner outside the EU, while France maintains a significant position as China's largest trading partner within the EU. Collaborative initiatives such as the Daya Bay nuclear power plant and the Airbus A320 family assembly facilities in Tianjin embody the mutually beneficial cooperation between China and France in various economic sectors.

The meeting between China and France has significant global implications on several fronts. First, against a backdrop of strained Sino-US relations, marked by trade disputes and security tensions, the world is witnessing a growing divide between Western and Chinese spheres of influence. This meeting could exacerbate this division, potentially leading to a realignment of some major powers towards closer ties with China. Sari Arho Havren, a research associate at the Royal United Services Institute in Brussels, notes in Voice of America that “Beijing has identified France as a weak link in the EU,” calling into question long-standing alliances. Second, in the context of ongoing regional conflicts such as those between Russia and Ukraine, as well as between Israel and Hamas, collaboration between China and Russia as close partners could provide opportunities for de-escalation. Third, China is grappling with various challenges, including the economic fallout from COVID-19 and security concerns related to its technologies, which have prompted some European countries to withdraw from initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative. the road “. In this context, improving relations with European nations becomes imperative for China to regain its momentum on the global stage.

China- Serbia

Serbia, an officially recognized EU candidate country, solidified its ties with China by signing 29 agreements during a recent visit. Serbia has distinguished itself as the first European nation to join China's ambitious Global Community of Shared Future initiative. The Serbian leader's unequivocal stance on the Taiwan issue, expressed in an interview with Chinese broadcaster CGTN, underlined support for China's sovereignty over Taiwan. This alignment was underscored by the timing of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999, for which the United States later apologized. Seizing this opportunity, President Xi used a bylined article in Serbian media to criticize US actions and highlight the enduring bond between China and Serbia. Serbia further solidified its economic partnership with China in October 2023 by becoming the first Central and Eastern European country to sign a free trade agreement. Serbia is the largest investor in China. This collaboration has facilitated significant Chinese investments in Serbia's infrastructure, exemplified by projects such as the E7 highway, the Zemun-Borca bridge and the acquisition of the Smederevo project. Steel HBIS group mill. These developments underscore the growing strategic and economic importance of the China-Serbia partnership, which shapes regional dynamics in Europe and beyond.

China-Hungary

China and Hungary have signed a total of 18 agreements. Xi said: “China and Hungary will embark on a 'golden journey' in their bilateral relations using maritime terminology.” China's investment in Hungary, exemplified by the construction of a 350-kilometer high-speed railway line between Budapest and Belgrade, signifies a deep economic and strategic partnership between the two nations. This rail project promises to significantly reduce travel time between the two capitals from eight hours to three hours. Hungary's upcoming accession to the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU further underlines its diplomatic importance within the European Union. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent meeting with the Hungarian Foreign Minister in Beijing highlights China's interest in fostering positive perceptions within the EU through Budapest advocacy. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's long-standing “opening to the East” strategy, which emphasizes increased trade and investment with Asia, particularly China, since 2010, has paved the way for significant Chinese investment in Hungary. In 2023, China became Hungary's largest investor, with investments totaling 10.7 billion, reflecting the depth of economic ties. Hungary is notably home to significant Chinese investment, including Huawei's main supply hub outside China and the construction of a $7.3 billion electric vehicle battery factory by CATL in Debrecen. Additionally, Budapest is home to the largest Chinese community in Central and Eastern Europe, reflecting a long-standing cultural connection between the two nations dating back to the late 1980s and early 1990s. These developments highlight the multifaceted nature of Sino-Hungarian relations, encompassing economic, diplomatic and cultural dimensions with far-reaching implications for both countries and the region as a whole.

Conclusion

Xi Jinping's recent visit to three European countries was characterized by strategic considerations, carefully selecting which countries to engage with. In Paris, he listened carefully to European concerns, recognizing the importance of diplomatic engagement with a key EU member state. In Belgrade and Budapest, emphasis was placed on the importance of economic partnerships, particularly evident through initiatives such as the high-speed railway in Hungary and the series of agreements signed in Serbia. Overall, Xi's visit highlights the evolving dynamics of China-Europe relations, shaped by a mix of economic interests, diplomatic considerations and geopolitical strategies.

The author is PhD Candidate, Chinese Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

The author is PhD Candidate, Chinese Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.