University entry rates show changing UK politics

The average rate of access to higher education in Labour-backed areas of the UK has increased significantly in the 14 years since the party was last in power, analysis suggests, as it is become increasingly popular among graduates in big cities.

With more bad news for the Conservative government in the local elections,Times Higher Educationanalyzed recent figures from the Ucas admissions service to examine how changing demographics and political trends have changed the main support bases of the main parties.

The figures show that on average 35 percent of adults in the Conservatives' 345 political constituencies had gone to university in 2023, an increase of 6.5 percentage points from 2010, when they came to power thanks to a coalition.

But over the same period, Labour's average entry rate increased much more, from just 25.5 per cent to 37 per cent and has now overtaken that of the Conservatives.

Justin Fisher, professor of political science at Brunel University in London, said education level had become a much more important electoral factor than social class.

Generally speaking, where people are more educated, they are more likely to vote for left and centre-left parties in the UK, he said.

This risks accelerating or hardening the divisions in terms of voting behavior between Conservative seats, where the level of higher education is lower, and Labor seats, where there is much more.

The Liberal Democrats' average number of seats has also increased faster than the Conservatives', from 32.7 percent in 2010 to 41.1 percent in 2023.

Professor Fisher said former Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to win seats in Red Wall areas that would have tended to have lower entry rates and fewer graduates during his landslide victory in 2019.

But another reason why Labor seats have overtaken the Conservatives in this indicator is the shift in their own electoral base.

The Labor vote is increasingly concentrated in big cities, where you tend to find graduates, and graduates beget graduates. So it's probably a reflection as much as a cause, Professor Fisher said.

In the longer term, if these trends continue, we might expect the accentuation between graduate and non-graduate voters to strengthen.

THEThe analysis showed entry rates in Conservative-held seats were twice as likely to fail to improve as in Labor areas. Since 2010, entry rates have not improved for 10.1 per cent of Conservative seats, but this has only been the case for 4.9 per cent of Labor seats.

During this period, the Hammersmith constituency saw the fastest rise, with its entry rate more than doubling from 26.4 per cent to 56.9 per cent. Of the 25 most improved areas, which were largely urban areas, only one was currently held by a conservator.

Stuart Wilks-Heeg, professor of politics at the University of Liverpool, said part of the Conservatives' appeal to many voters in 2019 was the promise of leveling up, education and training being at the heart of this agenda, even if the emphasis is on non-university sectors. , after 18 years.

It is fair to say that little progress has been made in this area and most of these constituencies can be expected to return to Labor at the next election, he added.

Although the student vote is unlikely to have a significant impact in the next general election, Professor Wilks-Heeg said higher education could become an important issue in the election, although it would have much less impact than schools or the NHS.

The developing financial crisis in the sector could potentially emerge as an election issue where layoffs and department closures would impact current students and, by extension, their parents.

