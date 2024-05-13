US, China to hold first talks to reduce risk of AI miscalculation





Chinese and U.S. officials will hold the first meeting on Tuesday of a dialogue on artificial intelligence agreed between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at a summit in San Francisco last year. US officials said the two sides would meet in Geneva following previous discussions on the issue, including between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Our approach to China remains focused on investment, alignment and competition, but we also believe that intense competition requires intense diplomacy to reduce the risk of unintentional miscalculations and conflicts. This is particularly true in the case of AI, a US official said. A second U.S. official said the Biden administration recognizes the transformative potential of AI, but is aware of the need to strike a balance between managing risks and seizing the opportunities offered by advanced AI. He said the meeting would focus on risks and security, with an emphasis on advanced AI systems, but was not designed to produce results. The official said the United States would outline its position on combating AI risks, explain its approach on AI safety standards and principles, in addition to holding discussions on the role of international governance. But he added that the United States would also express concerns about Chinese AI activities that threaten American national security. He said China has made AI development a major priority and is rapidly deploying capabilities in both civil and military domains, which in many cases undermines U.S. national security and its allies. The U.S. official said the discussions were not aimed at promoting technical collaboration or exploratory research cooperation between the two countries. In addition to national security risks, we also believe that rapid advances in AI pose global risks on which the United States and China deserve an exchange of views, he added. Recommended The AI ​​dialogue is one of many outcomes of the San Francisco summit in November. In accordance with the agreements reached, the American and Chinese militaries have reopened the communication channels that China had interrupted after the visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the American House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in August 2022. The United States and China also created a task force to address the shipping of fentanyl ingredients from China to Mexico, where drug cartels use the chemicals to produce the deadly synthetic opioid. Although the agreements reached in San Francisco have helped stabilize relations between the powers, tensions remain high on a number of issues, including China's aggressive military activity around Taiwan and near the Philippines and U.S. efforts to prevent Chinese groups from obtaining advanced American technologies, including chips. for AI and the machine tools needed to build the powerful chips for AI applications. The United States is also expected to announce Tuesday that it will quadruple tariffs on electric vehicle imports from China. Last week, the US Commerce Department added several dozen Chinese groups to the Entity List, making it difficult for US companies to export technology to the targeted entities.

