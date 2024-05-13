Xi Jinping outlines his position





It was widely believed that China was prioritizing its commercial interests above any other chapter in the ongoing geopolitical transformation. Well, the analysis of his successive stays in Paris, Belgrade and Budapest shows, in my opinion, quite the opposite. Indeed, Beijing is determined to lead a new world order alternative to that led by the United States, and to do this, the first step has been to demonstrate to the Europeans that it is betting on its own divisions. Emmanuel Macron was right to call on the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, to share the meeting table in Paris, with the intention of demonstrating unity with Xi and jointly tackling major common Euro-Chinese problems, notably the flood of electric cars to which China is subjecting Europe, and the Chinese president's alleged support for the operations of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to consolidate the conquest of a large part of Ukrainian territory. An important interlocutor was absent from the Paris negotiating table, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, also invited by Macron. The German leader's refusal to sit at the table was no small gesture. This has highlighted the fact that Germany is putting its considerable trade interests with China ahead of the presumed superior interests of a Europe presumably still led by the once-robust Franco-German engine. Such a European division only strengthens the power of China, which can thus increase its superiority during negotiations with Brussels. As if that wasn't enough, the next two stops on Xi's tour hammered home this point. First in Serbia, whose President Aleksandar Vucic, while claiming his seat within the EU, has maintained an ambiguous position vis-à-vis Moscow. Vucic certainly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, at least as he said at the Davos Forum earlier this year, but he does not support sanctions against Russia, which he also calls “absolutely ineffective.” . Vucic also did not forgive NATO's bombing of Serbia during the Kosovo War, a resentment that united him with Xi himself, who on that trip commemorated the bombing of his embassy in Belgrade on May 7, 1999. The mass bath he took in the Serbian capital reaffirmed his position that he still does not accept the apology from the United States, which already claimed that “it was a error”. Whether to the domestic consumer or to his foreign interlocutors, Xi's refusal to accept such an apology is an obvious way of arguing and justifying NATO's aggressive nature. Finally, the treatment of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has been exquisite and cordial. In addition to touting his foreign policy as “independent,” it seems, of the EU itself, he rewarded the reprimanded Hungarian prime minister with a cascade of 18 economic cooperation agreements, and promoted Budapest to the status of strategic partner of Beijing. In short, Xi Jinping took a stand to choose the best allies among countries with autocratic regimes, which above all have two main characteristics: that they are not particularly vigilant in respecting human rights, etc., and that they need investment and credits from China. Following this tour, Xi Jinping will host Vladimir Putin later this month. It will be a very different meeting from that of 2022. Russia has gone on the offensive in Ukraine, which, for the first time since the invasion of Russian troops, admits that it could lose the war; the United States is grappling with enormous polarization, even with symptoms of civil war; and Europe is accentuating its divisions, while it is losing ground in Africa by leaps and bounds, the destabilization of which would inevitably extend to the Mediterranean before metastasizing across the entire continent.

