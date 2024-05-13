Turkish and Greek leaders set to negotiate to maintain positive momentum





By Tuvan Gumrukcu and Renée Maltezou ANKARA/ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Turkey on Monday for talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan aimed at maintaining the positive momentum seen in bilateral relations in recent months despite ongoing problems between the neighbors. Turkey and Greece, NATO allies and historic enemies, have long been at odds over issues including maritime borders, eastern Mediterranean energy resources, flights over the Aegean Sea and ethnic division from Cyprus. After years of tensions that brought the two countries to the brink of conflict, Ankara and Athens began taking high-profile steps to improve relations in recent years, including last year after the re-election of both leaders. A Turkish diplomatic source said Erdogan and Mitsotakis would discuss issues ranging from technology, tourism and economic ties to counterterrorism and migration during Monday's visit, adding that a “Council of joint business” would also be formed to bring together Turkish and Greek businessmen. Erdogan visited Athens last December in what he described as a new era in relations, and the two countries signed the “Athens Declaration”, aimed at laying the foundations for a road map to revive long-strained relationships. They agreed to boost trade, keep communication channels open, implement military confidence-building measures to reduce tensions and work on issues that separate them, including in the Aegean Sea. “Since the (December) visit, in accordance with the meaning and spirit of the Declaration, by mutually reinforcing trust, the two sides have sought to create an atmosphere to address existing problems in an appropriate manner,” said the diplomatic source. said. On Sunday, Mitsotakis told Turkish daily Milliyet that his visit to Ankara – the first in five years – was an opportunity to assess progress made in recent months and reiterate Athens' commitment to improving relations. “What we can change is our perspective: instead of seeing a conundrum that cannot be solved, we should focus on strengthening a positive agenda and seeking cooperation between our two countries and our people,” did he declare. Erdogan, speaking to Greek daily Kathimerini on Sunday, said the main goal was “to raise the level of our bilateral relations to unprecedented heights”, adding that the neighbors had many issues on which they could discuss. hear while looking for solutions to their problems. He said his visit to Athens in December was “the high point of relations”, adding that existing problems should not derail progress made in other areas and that problems between the two sides could be resolved through the through compartmentalization. Despite the positive mood, the allies remain at odds over several existing issues – notably maritime jurisdiction in the Mediterranean – as well as new ones. Greece's plan to build a new marine park in the Aegean Sea, which it says meets environmental objectives, has upset Turkey, while Athens said it was disappointed by Turkey's decision to transform the ancient church of Chora, which was a museum for decades, transformed into a mosque. . “Disagreements apparently remain. The important thing is that they do not lead to crises,” a Greek government source said. (Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Jan Harvey)

