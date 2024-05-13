PM Modi urges public to come out and “vote in large numbers” in ongoing phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Connect with us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 13) urged citizens to vote in large numbers for the 96 seats spread across 10 states and Union Territories, where elections for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections are being held.

Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. ” He added: “I am confident that the people will vote in large numbers in all these seats, in which young people and women will participate in large numbers. Come, let's fulfill our duty and strengthen democracy!

In the fourth phase, elections are being held for 11 seats in Maharashtra, 8 seats in West Bengal, 8 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 17 seats in Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 5 seats in Bihar, 4 seats each in Jharkhand and Odisha. one seat in Jammu and Kashmir and all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the timings fixed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting begins at 7 am and ends at 6 pm.

It is worth noting that polling has already taken place in 283 constituencies in the first three phases, which means that almost half of the 543 Lok Sabha seats have been voted on. The first phase elections were held on April 19, the second phase on April 26 and the third phase on May 7.

A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray for the 96 Lok Sabha seats voting today. The major candidates include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), TMC chief Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar (West Bengal), cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary from Baharampur (West Bengal). Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Begusarai (Bihar), YS Sharmila from Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Union Minister Arjun Munda from Khunti (Jharkhand), actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol (Bengal Western), Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar (Telangana) and Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad (Telangana) is the other major contender.

More than 17.7 million people are eligible to vote in the fourth phase.

Published: May 13, 2024, 07:36 IST

