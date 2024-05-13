China policies during David Cameron's golden age were pathetic and humiliating, says Hong Kong's last governor





Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world. Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email The golden age of UK-China relations under Prime Minister David Cameron was absolutely pathetic, the last British governor of Hong Kong has said. While in Downing Street, Lord Cameron, now foreign secretary, sought to strengthen economic ties with Beijing and hosted a state visit from President Xi Jinping in 2015. Relations between the West and China have deteriorated significantly in the years since he left office in 2016. Lord Chris Patten acknowledged the need to maintain relations with China, but said the idea that you can only do it on your knees seems humiliating and ridiculous to me. The Conservative peer told BBC Radio 4s Shadow War: China and the West: David Cameron presents Xi Jinping in his pub near Checkers with a hot pint of beer for what? Even as they were having a beer together, arrangements were being made with the police to make it difficult to demonstrate in the streets of London, in order to embarrass the Chinese leader. I mean, it was horrible stuff. At the same time as the golden period, China began to turn the screw on Hong Kong Lord Patten Lord Patten was the 28th and last Governor of Hong Kong, holding the position from 1992 until the handover in 1997. Since then, the Chinese Communist Party has launched a series of crackdowns on protests and free speech in Hong Kong. Lord Patten continues: “At the same time as the Golden Age, China was beginning to turn the screw on Hong Kong. And of course, I'm in favor of us trying to do business with China. I agree that we need to maintain relations with China. We need to talk to them about the major geopolitical issues. We want to do business with them. But the idea that you can only do this on your knees seems humiliating and ridiculous to me. George Osborne, who was chancellor in the Cameron administration, responded to accusations that his policies were naive and seen as very superficial. I don't accept at all this paradigm according to which you choose between an economic partnership with China or a kind of security confrontation with China, he declared in the same program. Since David Cameron came to power, you've had a succession of prime ministers who have said, “Well, they're not going to follow this sort of Cameron-Osborne being nice to China or engaging with China.” . And then the realities of being British Prime Minister pushed them to get involved. Lord Cameron acknowledged in November that the Asian power had become much more aggressive, much more assertive since he left Number 10, while defending the foreign policy of his tenure. He insisted that it was now necessary to engage with China a fifth of humanity to solve challenges such as climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/david-cameron-china-hong-kong-chris-patten-xi-jinping-b2543902.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos