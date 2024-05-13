From the Library: Xi Jinping's Political Thought

At the Chinese Communist Party Congress in October 2017, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was officially incorporated into the Party Constitution, alongside Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Theory Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin's important thought on the three representations and Hu Jintao's scientific vision. on development.

In the CCP's ideological hierarchy, thought is at the top, followed by theory, while Jiang's Three Representations and Hu's Scientific Perspectives are considered action manuals, lower on the ladder. Calling Xi's contribution to the CCP's ideology a thought puts him on an equal footing with Mao and ahead of Deng Xiaoping, at least in principle. But the length and heaviness of the name of Xi's dogma, contrasting with the punchy title that Mao Zedong had in mind, generally seems to indicate that Xi is not yet in the same class as the great helmsman.

Is this significant? To the casual reader, Xi Jinping's writings and speeches might simply seem like rambling statements presented in heavy CCP jargon. But do they really form a coherent whole intended to guide Chinese decision-makers, party officials and the population as a whole? And can they serve as a guide for foreigners wishing to understand and predict the actions of Chinese leaders?

In the book Xi Jinping's political thought, Steve Tsang and Olivia Cheung think so. The authors ambitiously tackle the task of making Xi Jinping Thought accessible to the general public. Tsang has published numerous articles on Chinese politics and is director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, where Cheung is a researcher. Together, they reviewed the vast body of work that emerged on Xi's behalf during his decade in power.

At the center of Xi's thinking is the CCP, which he says has been weakened over the years by factionalism, corruption and the separation of party and state instigated by Deng Xiaoping. Xi views the state as a servant of the party, simply as the executor of party policies, and has systematically reversed Deng's political reforms and placed state organs firmly under party control.

Xi's ideological mission is to reinvigorate the CCP and consolidate China as a party state. He wants the party to be great again. Continuing this theme, the authors devote an entire chapter to The Party Rules It All, detailing how Xi transferred control of all major political processes to the CCP and, ultimately, to himself.

The authors examine specific policy decisions and actions in the context of Xi's preoccupation with maintaining control, from economic policy, diplomacy and anti-corruption to containing the rival China League faction. youth led by his predecessor Hu Jintao and the late Li Keqiang. Even recent monetary policy decisions by central banks seem to be motivated by Xi Jinping Thought.

When tennis star Peng Shuai took to social media platform Weibo in 2021 to accuse former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault, many expected disciplinary action against Zhang. But censors quickly removed Peng's post, and she disappeared from view, then retracted her allegations and announced her early retirement. Zhang remained unharmed. The message was clear: the CCP could take disciplinary action against its members but would not accept external complaints.

A fascinating chapter on the socialist market economy should ring alarm bells in corporate boardrooms. Xi favors state-owned enterprises, distrusts the private sector and has implemented a series of measures to extend party control to the decision-making bodies of private companies, both local and foreign. According to the authors, Xi will only support private companies if they are completely loyal to the Party and willing to serve China's interests as defined by the Party or himself. The star student in this regard is tech giant Huawei, a cutting-edge but staunchly loyal company.

The chapter on the common destiny of humanity deserves, again, careful reading by diplomats and defense specialists. According to the authors, Xi's ultimate ambition is to restore the system of Tianxia (all under the sky), with China as the central power, surrounded by vassal states and operating in a global environment that poses no threat to authoritarianism. In this Sinocentric worldview, divide-and-conquer politics, wolf warrior diplomacy, and assertive efforts to undermine the rules-based liberal order can be expected to continue, while a Peaceful resolution of China's claims to Taiwan appears unlikely.

At the same time, the authors point out elements of hypocrisy. Xi's steps to root out corruption and factionalism have been presented to the public as intended to reinvigorate the party. But just as clearly, they were aimed at eliminating Xi's adversaries and rivals.

Will Xi Jinping's dogma eventually lose its awkward title, be renamed Xi Jinping Thought and proclaimed a state ideology? Since this would unequivocally place the ambitious Xi on equal footing with Chairman Mao, the authors consider it likely. But so far, party elders have kept Xi waiting. This issue will be high on the agenda of China observers at the 2027 party congress.

Xi Jinping's political thought It is one of the first serious efforts to analyze Xi's political doctrine. As such, it is essential reading for anyone wishing to understand the basis of Xi's actions or to make an educated guess at his next moves.