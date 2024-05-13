Xi's European tour exposed EU's lingering divisions | Opinions

In May, when the scent of flowers and grass from the Great Hungarian Plain fills the air, I will pay a state visit to Hungary at the invitation of President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This is what Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed in an official statement about his historic trip to Budapest on May 9, part of a tour that also included France and Serbia.

As the rest of the European Union celebrated Europe Day, honoring the 1950 Schuman Declaration that kicked off the European integration project, Orban hailed Xi's China as one of the pillars of the new world order.

Xi's visit to Hungary saw the announcement of a two billion euro package ($2.1 billion), which adds to a growing number of large industrial projects financed by China. In December, major Chinese automaker BYD announced the construction of a factory for the production of electric vehicles (EVs), while CATL, another Chinese company, undertook a €7.3 billion project (7 .86 billion dollars) for a battery factory.

China is the largest foreign investor in Hungary, having invested some 16 billion euros ($17 billion) in various projects.

It was the second trip by Chinese leaders to the country that many consider China's Trojan horse within the EU. Orban has done little to dispel these views. He benefited from the glory of privileged relations with Beijing.

As the Hungarian government moves closer to Beijing, Europeans, as a whole, perceive China as a major strategic challenge. Whether it's the war in Ukraine, the nuclear arms race, international efforts to combat climate change, or concerns about unfair trade practices, policymakers and strategic thinkers in Brussels and major states Members warily monitor Beijing's role in world affairs.

We must behave respectfully towards China in terms of trade, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a recent interview with The Economist magazine, but in a way that defends our interests, is reciprocal and promotes national security.

Europe wants China to be a partner but is also aware of the risks of too much economic dependence, particularly in emerging sectors such as green technology, where the Chinese have an advantage. Last October, the European Commission launched an investigation into Chinese-made electric vehicles sold on the European market and unfairly benefiting from Chinese state subsidies.

The shift to a more defensive posture reflects a change in mood in parts of the EU. Even those who are skeptical of Macron's views in favor of strategic autonomy recognize that the Union must be protected from external threats and risks, and among them is China.

In the good old days, when the EU rode the wave of globalization and pioneered open markets and free movement of capital, it was easier to view relations with Beijing as win-win. It was all about economic efficiency.

Yet things changed in the 2010s, as the West recovered from the global financial crisis and China became more assertive in many parts of the world, including Europe. The EU's trade deficit with China more than tripled to almost €400 billion ($430 billion) between 2013 and 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic and disruption of global supply chains as well that Russia's total invasion of Ukraine cemented a historic rapprochement between Moscow and Moscow. and Beijing, dealt a final death blow to the optimistic view of China-EU relations. Currently, the EU views Beijing as a cooperation partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival.

Last year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for reducing risks from China. Reflecting the new mood, the first leg of Xi's European trip included talks with Macron and von der Leyen on lingering trade disputes and Chinese policy toward Ukraine. However, little progress has been made.

The problem is that harm reduction is not universally adopted across the EU. Hungary is perhaps the most obvious example, but far from the only one. It is clear that Germany has not fully embraced a new, tougher approach either. To be fair, during his visit to Beijing in mid-April, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sang the same anthem as Macron. Regarding Ukraine, Scholz called on the Chinese to make it clear that this senseless imperialist war must end.

The chancellor also made strong statements on China's disruptive trade practices. Yet extensive trade ties and the presence of major German companies in the Chinese market, including automakers such as Volkswagen, are pushing government policy toward engagement. Moreover, Scholz could have come to Paris to show his unity with Macron and von der Leyen. However, he didn't do it.

The tough stance of the EU's closest ally, the United States, also plays a role. There is a bipartisan consensus in Washington that China is a leading geopolitical adversary. Most EU countries, France and Germany, would certainly prefer to remain neutral in this struggle. Visiting China last year, Macron warned of the danger of getting drawn into crises that are not ours.

Many EU members fear the impact of economic and technological competition between the United States and China, with both countries doling out billions in subsidies to support their economies and thereby eroding the global position of European industries. Yet achieving strategic autonomy remains a daunting challenge, not least because of the reliance on U.S. military power to protect Europe. There is no simple recipe for managing Sino-American rivalry.

Xi's European tour highlights the tensions, but also the desire of the main European powers to maintain a productive relationship with Beijing. However, it seems that at present China has more cards to play than Europe.

