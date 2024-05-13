Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears Sikh turban and serves food in langar | Watch | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib Gurdwara and served food to devotees at its langar. Visuals of Prime Minister Modi's 'seva' at the Sikh place of worship have gone viral. Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves food at the Gurdwara. (ANI) A viral video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving food to Sikhs in a steel bucket. Those receiving food from the BJP stalwart can be seen showing their gratitude. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Prime Minister Narendra Modi also helped the Gurdwara management in preparing food for the langar. Elaborate security arrangements had been made for Prime Minister Modi's visit to the famous gurdwara in Patna, Bihar. History of Patna Sahib Gurdwara Takhat Sri Patna Sahib, also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs. Maharaja Ranjit Singh had commissioned the Gurudwara and takhat in the 18th century. It was built to celebrate the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh. Also read: PM Narendra Modi in Bihar: will force Pakistan to wear bracelets if… Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru to fight the Mughal emperors, was born in Patna in 1666. Before moving to Anandpur Sahib, Guru Gobind Singh spent his early years in the historic city. Narendra Modi in Bihar Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in the Bihar capital on Sunday. He is the first Prime Minister to organize a roadshow in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran constituencies today. Amid voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning asked the people of the country to vote in large numbers. “In the 4th phase of today's Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats in 10 States and UTs will go to polls. I am sure that the people of these constituencies will vote in large numbers and young voters as well as women voters will fuel this surge in popularity, come and vote, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy,” he wrote on X. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to people of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to vote in record numbers to eradicate Naxalism and for developed India. He said every vote would prove to be a strong pillar for a strong and decisive government. During the last three phases, voting in 283 constituencies took place peacefully.

