Michael Cohen set to testify in Trump's secret trial





Michael Cohen, the most important witness in the Manhattan district attorney's hush money case against Donald Trump, appeared Monday for what is expected to be at least two days of testimony against his former boss in the first criminal trial of 'a former American president.

In the witness box, Cohen sat about 10 feet from Trump, whom he has repeatedly mocked on social media and in interviews, including since the trial began. Trump is not directly in Cohen's line of vision, which he had to stand and lean toward when asked to point him out to the jury. The former president had additional support in the courtroom. His son Eric Trump, Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., were all present for the commencement. of Cohen's testimony. Trump sat with his eyes closed shortly after his former lawyer began testifying.

Cohen is being questioned by veteran prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, who has been preparing Cohen for his testimony for about a year. He will be cross-examined by Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche.

He began his testimony by recounting his legal career and his hiring by Trump in 2007. “It was all very exciting to me,” Cohen said. He earned $525,000 in his first year. When asked who he reported to, he replied, “Just Mr. Trump.” Cohen said they would talk every day and several times a day.

Cohen also said he encouraged Trump to run for president and was excited when he did. But the one he called “boss” had a problem.

You know when it's announced, just be ready. There will be a lot of women coming forward, Cohen told Trump.

To address these concerns, he and Trump met with David Pecker, publisher of the National Enquirer, at Trump Tower in 2015, asking him to publish positive articles about Trump and negative articles about his rivals, and to alert them to any stories potentially scandalous.

Pecker made good on his promise soon after, alerting Cohen to a doorman who was peddling a story about Trump having a love child. Pecker testified earlier in the trial that the story turned out to be false. Cohen said he reported what the doorman claimed to Trump, who “told me to make sure this story doesn't get out.”

“You take care of it,” he told him, Trump told him.

The Enquirer purchased the Gatekeeper's story for $30,000 without intending to publish it as part of a deal that Cohen said he amended to add financial sanctions to the Gatekeeper if he spoke to another media outlet.

Pecker alerted him to another story in June 2016, according to which a Playboy model named Karen McDougal claimed to have had an affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen said he spoke to Trump about what Pecker told him and asked him if he knew who McDougal was. Her response was, “She’s really beautiful,” Cohen said. Trump also told him to end this story, he said.

Cohen said he regularly briefed Trump on these efforts, and the prosecutor's office showed phone recordings between Trump and Cohen during this period in an effort to bolster his claims.

He said he was present in Trump's office when Pecker called him to tell him he had made a deal to buy McDougal's story for $150,000. Trump told Pecker he would pay him back. “I’ll take care of it,” Cohen quoted him as saying. When Cohen later reported to Trump that the deal was finalized, he said Trump told him, “Fantastic.”

The road for Cohen to reach this moment was a long one. He has spoken with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office from time to time over the past five years, with investigators from the DA's office even visiting him three times while he was in federal prison in Otisville, New York, in 2019 and 2020.

His testimony is crucial to the prosecution. Cohen, who at one point worked as Trump's self-proclaimed fixer, paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign so that she would not go public with her claim which she allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2016. 2006. He previously said he made the payment at Trump's direction.

Trump repaid Cohen in a series of payments in 2017, during the first months of his presidency. Prosecutors accuse Trump of falsifying business records relating to these payments by classifying them as legal services pursuant to an agency contract; the DA says no such agreement existed.

Cohen was not paid for his legal services. The defendant was paying him back for an illegal payment to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the election, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said in his opening statement.

Daniels testified at the trial last week.

Blanche said in her opening statement that Cohen was actually paid for his legal services and could not be trusted.

You will learn that Mr. Cohen misrepresented conversations in which the only witness present at the conversation was Mr. Cohen and, allegedly, President Trump, Blanche said.

He's a convicted felon. And he is also a convicted perjurer. He is an admitted liar, Blanche added, referring in part to Cohen's guilty plea in 2018 to making false statements to Congress about a proposed project to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Prosecutors said he lied to downplay Trump's ties to Russia, which were then being scrutinized by Congress and federal investigators.

Cohen also pleaded guilty to a number of other criminal charges, including tax fraud, in what a federal judge called a veritable smorgasbord of criminal conduct when he sentenced him to three years in prison.

Blanche also told the jury that Cohen was obsessed with Trump and blamed him for virtually all of his problems.

Cohen has repeatedly mocked Trump on social media and in interviews, including since the trial began, leading the judge presiding over the trial to warn that Cohen could be excluded from the order. silence which prohibits Trump from attacking witnesses if he persists.

In court Friday, Blanche asked Judge Juan Merchan to impose a separate silence on Cohen for the remainder of the trial, noting that despite his public assurances that he would stop disparaging Trump, Cohen recently wore a T-shirt with Trump behind the bars in an orange jumpsuit during a TikTok stream.

Merchan did not grant the request for a silence order, but he ordered prosecutors to communicate to Mr. Cohen that the judge is asking him to refrain from making further statements about this case, about Mr. Trump or anything relating to this matter or the process.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Cohen in front of reporters and on social media since 2018, when his former lawyer began cooperating with authorities against him. These comments and posts in violation of the silence order led to several thousand dollars in legal fines against Trump.

Trump has already seen Cohen testify against him. During the civil fraud trial against Trump and his company last year, Cohen was a key witness for the New York attorney general's office. At one point, Trump stormed out during Cohen's testimony.

Cohen's testimony this week comes as the secret trial draws to a close. Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told the judge Friday that the prosecution has only two witnesses left and said it's likely the prosecution will conclude by the end of this week.

The trial will be shortened this week. The court is not in session Wednesday and there will be no activity Friday so Trump can attend his son's graduation.

It is unclear whether Trump will testify in his own defense. He has no obligation to do so.

