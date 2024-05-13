Politics
The Harvard man who became Xi Jinping's favorite academic
Xi Jinping is a busy man. He works three jobs. As general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), he leads 1.4 billion people and disciplines 100 million party members; as chairman of the Military Commission, he commands and reforms the world's largest army; and as president, he reaches out to a succession of heads of state en route to Beijing. In his spare time, he has also written ten books.
So you can be sure that when he sets aside time for a separate meeting with a heretofore unremarkable American academic, it is not without purpose. Graham Allison, in case you haven't heard of him, is a historian with a professorship at Harvard. He met with Xi Jinping and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of a delegation of U.S. business leaders earlier this year.
Allison is clearly not a bad man. If you read his statements during his recent visit to China, he sincerely wishes for a world of peace and cooperation. Who doesn't? But the party has a long history of playing on liberal heartstrings. And when a not-so-humble Harvard professor finds himself shaking hands with the Chinese president, it's hard to resist the flattery.
Allison's intellectual contribution is based on a phrase from Thucydides' Histories: It was the rise of Athens and the fear it created in Sparta that made war inevitable. He elevated this to the status of a historical principle and expressed his fear that it would characterize the relationship between the rising power of China (Athens) and the established hegemon, the United States (Sparta).
But unlike Thucydides, Allison may have failed to seek the truth in the facts. to use the slogan so dear to Chairman Mao and his successors. His interpretation of the father of history (Thucydides deserves this title more than Herodotus) is questionable. Some classical scholars believe that the phrase Allison focuses on is a later interpolation.. This certainly fits poorly with the rest of the narrative of the Stories. In 454 BC, the Athenian empire was already in place: Athens ruled the waves, Sparta the land.
Moreover, a closer reading of Thucydides suggests that the comparison is irrelevant. Sparta (in Allison's example, the United States) was indeed afraid of Athens. But this fear was more about Athens' soft power. As Thucydides made clear, Athens was seen by others as an ideal city, its culture and democratic governance admired, while Sparta's brutal and uncultured system depended on external hegemony to survive. On the contrary, it is the United States that is Athens, while the CCP is Sparta.
If we look at recent history, it seems that, far from being the established powers, it is the emerging powers that provoke the wars. Take the rise of Germany and the two world wars, or the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Allison also ignores the peaceful handing over of the baton of global hegemony from Britain to the United States.
Professor Allison and his Thucydides Trap continually appears in CCP propaganda for the same reason he meets with China's top leaders: because he is an intelligent American who can be cited to articulate the CCP's narrative that the U.S. are trying to contain the rise of China, strangle its economy and innovation, and maintain its global hegemony. All of this helpfully obscures the CCP's own belligerence toward Taiwan or the South China Sea, or its support for Russia over Ukraine. Chinese propaganda loves, as they say, to borrow a foreign boat. He knows that a Harvard professor is more likely to be listened to than the People's Daily.
According to the Foreign Ministry's account of the meeting with Wang Yi, Graham Allison expressed his desire to better understand China's foreign policy, particularly the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity. He should definitely do that. Allison could then understand why it is dangerous to stray too far from her ivory tower.
Allison's pretty new coinage has blinded many to its negligible value as an intellectual medium. He is perhaps an excellent self-publicist and neologue; he is not a classicist, a sinologist and a geopolitician.
