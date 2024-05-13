GT vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2024, Match 63 at Narendra Modi Stadium Firstpost





Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates: Follow the live score of the GT vs KKR match of IPL 2024 being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview: Gujarat Titans host Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win clash for the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday. KKR have already qualified for the playoffs, after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in a rain-shortened contest on Saturday. GT, meanwhile, sit eighth in the IPL table and have their hopes on the line with just 10 points from 12 matches. Victories in their next two games may not confirm their progression towards the playoffs since the other results will largely have to go in their favor. The Shubman Gill-led side, however, is coming off a 35-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan had scored centuries to propel GT to 231/3, and the bowlers led by Mohit Sharma (3/31) did a very good job to restrict CSK to 196/8. However, facing an in-form KKR team who have won their last four matches could be a challenge for GT. Getting rid of KKR's destructive openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt will be key for GT, and for a team that has had a mixed tournament so far, KKR will start as favourites. When it comes to their bowling attack, Varun Chakaravarthy has been their most in-form bowler with 10 wickets in the last four matches. David Miller will be crucial for GT in the intermediates and as a result he could face Sunil Narine and Andre Russell which could be a few mini battles to watch out for. Teams: GT:Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill (C ), Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson. KKR:Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (C), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc , Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey

