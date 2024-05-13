Jury hears audio of Trump-Cohen purchase conversation live from Karen McDougal story | Donald Trump trial





Jury hears audio of Trump-Cohen conversation

They play the September 2016 tape in which Michael Cohen and Donald Trump can be heard discussing how they would buy the rights to Karen McDougal's story.

In the recording, Cohen can be heard explaining to the then-presidential candidate his plan to open a company through which he would finance the purchase of the rights to McDougal's story.

Trump can be heard saying:

Tell me what's going on, okay? For this one, you know, I think what you should do is get rid of it. Because what they're saying is so wrong, it's so bullshit.

Updated at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Cohen says Trump asked him to 'put a spin' on Access Hollywood tape release

Prosecutors are asking Michael Cohen if he had a call with Donald Trump and Hope Hicks after the Washington Post email seeking comment on the Access Hollywood tape. Cohen answers in the affirmative.

Once again, prosecutor Susan Hoffinger shows phone records that support Cohen's account that he had multiple phone calls with Trump.

What if you had discussed it, if you remember, with Mr. Trump about the Access Hollywood tape? Cohen replied:

He wanted me to contact all my media contacts. We needed to put a spin on this. The idea he wanted to give was that it was a locker room talk, something that Melania had recommended or at least he told me that was what Melania thought it was, and he used it to take control of the story and downplay the story. its impact on him and his campaign.

Steve Bannon forwarded a copy of an email regarding the Access Hollywood tape to Michael Cohen. The email was from David Fahrenthold of the Washington Post, addressed to Hope Hicks, with the subject line Urgent Washington Post Query.

Cohen said he was seeking comment on the leaked Access Hollywood tape. A transcript was attached to this forwarded email. Cohen answered and said: Please call me.

Why did he write this email? » asked the prosecution. Cohen replied:

I wanted to make sure things were taken care of properly to protect Mr. Trump.

He sent another email to Bannon. It's everywhere, who controls the damage here? Why did he ask Bannon that?

To protect Mr. Trump.

Were you concerned about the impact this tape might have had on the Trump campaign? Yes.

Updated at 12:24 p.m. EDT

Fast forward to October 7, 2016, when the Access Hollywood tape was released.

Michael Cohen said he was in London for his daughter's 21st birthday and her wedding anniversary.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger asked how he found out about the tapes and how it could make the news. I received a phone call.

Who called? I hope Hicks.

Michael Cohen is asked how many conversations he had with Donald Trump about buying the Karen McDougal story. Quite a few, Cohen testifies.

How much with American Media Inc, David Pecker and Dylan Howard? Cohen says:

And also a substantial sum.

Did he ever listen to the recorded conversation [between Cohen and Trump] with Pecker? No, he didn't ask me.

Michael Cohen is asked: Who do you think would ultimately pay for the lifetime rights to this material? Mr. Trump.

Were you going to hold the rights for life?

No ma'am…what I was doing was for Mr. Trump's benefit.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger shows a phone record showing a call between Donald Trump and Cohen on September 29, 2016. What did you discuss during that call?

In the Karen McDougal case, I gave her a complete and total update.

Why did you talk to him the day before you signed? » asked Hoffinger.

To let him know this was going to be fixed, Cohen recalled.

That the problem is being resolved.

Updated at 12:11 p.m. EDT

Cohen Testifies About Shell Company Funding Karen McDougal's Story

On September 7, 2016, Michael Cohen exchanged texts regarding the creation of an LLC to make the payment intended to reimburse David Pecker, the boss of American Media Inc (AMI).

On September 23, Cohen received a copy of an unfinished lifetime rights licensing agreement involving former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

What was the name of the company you created to handle the payment? Cohen responds: Resolution Consultants LLC.

The creation date of the SARL was September 30, 2016. Why?

Use this entity for the transfer of the McDougal file as well as other information.

Updated at 12:21 p.m. EDT

Cohen says Weisselberg wanted a 'fence' between payments and Trump Org

It was very good, Michael Cohen said of his relationship with former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg at the time.

As for Weisselberg's interactions with Donald Trump, Cohen said they did so regularly.

The whole point of this line of questioning is to establish that Cohen's problem solving was clearly known to Trump's leadership and Trump himself.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger questioned whether Weisselberg was involved because it involved a large sum of money. Cohen said:

It wasn't even a deal of that magnitude, it was any deal. Allen handled all incoming and outgoing finances.

Cohen said he and Weisselberg discussed ways to repay David Pecker without leaving fingerprints.

Allen said if we're doing it from a Trump entity, it kind of defeats the purpose because the goal is for this to not be affiliated at all.

Weisselberg said they need to think about ways to create barriers, Cohen said.

Updated at 12:10 p.m. EDT

Was it usual for you to discuss financial matters with [former Trump Organization CFO] Allen Weisselberg? » asked prosecutor Susan Hoffinger.

Michael Cohen said:

It was common for everyone to discuss financial matters with Allen Weisselberg.

He said that was because Weisselberg was a longtime executive of the Trump Organization and loyal to Trump.

It was also because Mr. Trump asked me to speak to Mr. Weisselberg.

ShareCohen says he recorded Trump's conversation to appease Pecker over refund

Michael Cohen, once again explaining why he made this recording of a conversation between him and Donald Trump in 2016, said it was to appease American Media Inc Chairman David Pecker over his payment to Karen McDougal who had still not been reimbursed.

The recording, Cohen said, was supposed to be proof that Trump would cover for Pecker, to appease him by telling him he was going to get the money back.

Hoffinger asked shortly after: have you ever edited this recording? Cohen says no.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger presents hard evidence that appears to support Michael Cohen's account of the recording between him and Donald Trump, namely phone recordings that explain why the audio recording stops.

Hoffinger asks Cohen to review and record AT&T with its call history. Does it appear to show an incoming call when you record? Yes.

Do you remember when you tried to answer that call, if it was connected or if it went to voicemail? I do not remember.

Cohen said the call must have been important for him to answer as he spoke with Trump. While questioning Cohen, Hoffinger showed a phone record showing that it was someone from a bank calling Cohen.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger resumes her questioning. Hoffinger asks Michael Cohen why he thought paying Karen McDougal cash was a bad idea.

Why do you think it was a bad idea, Mr. Trump suggests, for this amount to be paid in cash?

Cohen said I thought the right way to do it would be by check and make it look like a proper transaction.

The recording was interrupted, Cohen said, because he received another call.

Why not record after the call? Cohen responds:

I didn't want to record any more. I already had enough that I could show David Pecker how to convince him he was going to get the $150,000 back.

Donald Trump, speaking to the media before the trial this morning, called the case a political witch hunt and again took aim at Judge Juan Merchan, accusing him of corruption.

Trump talked about his poll numbers and his rally in New Jersey on Saturday, and also complained about the high security around the court and the coldness of the courthouse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2024/may/13/trump-hush-money-trial-michael-cohen-latest-updates

