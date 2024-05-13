Former PM Imran Khan decides to write to army chief on country's situation





Imran Khan, founder and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has decided to write a letter to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir regarding the current situation in the country. Khan stressed the importance of the move, saying he would write to the army chief about the situation in the country.

Khan stressed that the government must be formed in accordance with the public mandate, as the country cannot function without it. He highlighted the alarming state of the country's finances, saying tax revenue stands at 13.3 trillion rupees, while 9.3 trillion rupees is spent on debt servicing. Khan wondered how a country with a population of 24 million could sustain itself under such circumstances.

The former prime minister also revealed the reason why he issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat, a senior PTI leader. Khan said Marwat had done great work for the party, but stressed that working within the party framework was crucial. He mentioned that Marwat had been repeatedly warned against violating party policies.

Khan further explained that Marwat often criticized other party leaders and was advised to fight the battles against outside forces, not within the party. The PTI chairman also mentioned that during the visit of a Saudi delegation, Marwat had made controversial statements, while Khan himself had twice asked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to host the PTI conference. Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The former prime minister acknowledged Marwat's contributions to the party but stressed that he should not repeatedly violate party policies. Khan said if Marwat continues to follow party policies, there is no problem, but if he fails to respond to the show cause notice, it will be considered a violation of party discipline.

Khan avoided answering questions about his recent meeting with Sher Afzal Marwat in jail. He also discussed the £190m settlement package, saying maintaining confidentiality was a requirement of the Property Tycoon and the National Crime Agency. Khan clarified that the money was seized due to suspicious transactions and not money laundering.

The PTI chairman claimed that if the matter had been taken up in a civil court, the money could not have been repatriated to Pakistan for five years. He mentioned that Pakistan has already lost $100 million in various foreign affairs. The £190 million case was closed by the NAB but reopened two years later. The money deposited in the Supreme Court's account also generated Rs 13 billion in profit. Khan also mentioned the establishment of Al-Qadir University on dry land, which provides free education to children.

Khan further said that Nawaz Sharif had purchased a bulletproof car worth Rs 6 million from Toshakhana and efforts were on to acquit him. Zardari took three cars from the Toshakhana and is seeking exemption from the court. Hassan Sharif sold goods worth 18 billion rupees, but no action was taken. Khan said he would not leave the country like Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, as they have palaces abroad where they go shopping.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashriqtv.pk/en/2024/05/13/former-pm-imran-khan-decides-to-write-to-army-chief-about-countrys-situation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos