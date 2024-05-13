Trump's silent trial: star witness Michael Cohen takes the stand





NEW YORK (AP) Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's fixer-turned-nemesis, directly implicated the former president in a hush money scheme Monday, telling jurors his celebrity client approved large sums to suppress stories about the sex that he feared could harm his 2016 White House campaign.

You take care of it, Cohen said, quoting Trump, after learning that a doorman had claimed Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock. The Trump Tower doorman was paid $30,000 to keep the story off the market, although the claim was ultimately found to be unfounded.

A similar episode occurred after Cohen alerted Trump that a Playboy model had alleged that she and Trump had an extramarital affair. Again, the order was clear: Make sure the document is not released, Cohen told Trump. The woman was paid $150,000 to stay quiet.

Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer, is by far the Manhattan prosecutor's most important witness in the case, and his highly anticipated appearance on the stand signaled that the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president enters its final stretch. Prosecutors say they could finish presenting their evidence by the end of the week.

Testimony from a witness with such intimate knowledge of Trump's activities could increase the legal case against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee if jurors find it credible enough. Politically, Trump is likely to benefit from prosecutors relying on a witness with such a checkered past. Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the payments and lying to Congress as he reaped money from his legal troubles and portrayed the affair as the product of a tainted criminal justice system.

Although jurors heard about the tabloid industry's practice of catch and kill, in which the rights to an article are purchased so that it can be canceled, Cohen's testimony is particularly important to prosecutors because of his closeness to Trump and because he says he was coordinating directly with the then-candidate over the payments.

In addition to the payments made to the doorman and McDougal, another sum was paid to pornographic actor Stormy Daniels, who told jurors last week that the $130,000 she received was intended to prevent her from going public a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in a hotel suite. a decade earlier.

The reimbursements Cohen received from that payment form the basis of charges against Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors say the reimbursements were recorded as legal fees to conceal the true purpose of the payment, in violation of the law.

To establish that the deals were made with Trump's approval, prosecutors obtained testimony from Cohen, who spent a decade as a senior executive at the Trump Organization, designed to show Trump as a field manager on whose behalf Cohen said he sometimes lied and bullied others. including journalists.

When he charged you with something, he would then say: Keep me informed. Let me know what happens, Cohen said. He said that was especially true if there was an issue that concerned him.

If he found out any other way, it wouldn't go well for you, Cohen said.

Defense attorneys mounted a bruising cross-examination of Cohen, telling jurors during opening statements that he was an admitted liar obsessed with President Trump.

Prosecutors are expected to try to mitigate these attacks by obtaining detailed testimony from Cohen about his past crimes. They also called other witnesses whose stories they hope will support Cohen's testimony. These witnesses included a lawyer who negotiated the secret payments on behalf of Daniels and McDougal; a tabloid editor who pledged to be the eyes and ears of the Trump campaign; and Daniels herself.

Trump sat silently, eyes closed, as Cohen's testimony covered the doorman payment and other aspects of the hush money machinations. He did not appear to make eye contact with Cohen when the lawyer took the stand.

Cohen's role as the prosecution's star witness further cements the disintegration of a mutually beneficial relationship that was once so close that the lawyer said he would take a bullet for Trump. After the FBI raided Cohen's home and office in 2018, Trump showered him with affection on social media, praising him as a wonderful person with a wonderful family and falsely predicting that Cohen would not turn around.

A few months later, Cohen did just that, pleading guilty last August to federal campaign finance charges in which he implicated Trump. At this point, the relationship was irrevocably broken, with Trump posting on the social media platform then known as Twitter: If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I strongly suggest you do not retain Michael Cohen!

Cohen later admitted to lying to Congress about a Moscow real estate project he pursued on Trump's behalf during the 2016 Republican campaign. He said he lied to be consistent with Trump's political message. Trump.

Defense lawyers are expected to exploit all the challenges that come with a witness like Cohen. In addition to portraying him as untrustworthy, they are also supposed to portray him as vindictive, vengeful, and agenda-driven.

Since their fallout, Cohen has become a relentless and sometimes crude critic of Trump, appearing as recently as last week in a TikTok live wearing a shirt depicting a figure resembling Trump, his hands cuffed, behind bars. The judge on Friday urged prosecutors to tell him to refrain from making further statements about the case or about Trump.

He spoke at length about his desire to see President Trump go to prison, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche said during his opening speech. He has spoken at length about his desire to see President Trump's family go to prison. He spoke at length about President Trump's conviction in the case.

However his testimony plays out, Cohen is undoubtedly at the heart of the case, as evidenced by the fact that his name was mentioned during opening statements more than 130 times more than that of any other person.

Other witnesses, including former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and former Trump adviser Hope Hicks, testified at length about Cohen's role in suppressing stories that were feared would harm Trump's candidacy. Trump in 2016. And jurors heard an audio recording of Trump and Cohen discussing a plan to buy the rights to McDougal's story.

