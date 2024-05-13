Politics
Erdoan confirms conversion of former Istanbul Orthodox church into mosque
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan confirmed Monday the reopening to Muslim worship of an Istanbul mosque converted from a former Byzantine Orthodox church, Agence France-Presse reported.
“The Kariye Mosque, in its new form, will remain open to everyone,” he said during a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The Greek Prime Minister, who had appealed against the conversion of the Holy Savior in Chora, decorated the frescoes of the Last Judgment from the 14th century, still dear to Christians.
The church was transformed into the Kariye Mosque half a century after the conquest of Constantinople in 1453 by the Ottoman Turks.
It was designated a museum by the Turkish government in 1945.
Mitsotakis expressed his displeasure to Erdoan during a visit to Ankara on Monday.
“I discussed with Mr. Erdogan about the conversion… I expressed my dissatisfaction to him,” the Greek prime minister said after his meeting with the Turkish leader.
The Greek government and the country's main opposition party, SYRIZA, condemned the reopening of Istanbul's Chora Church as a mosque last week, calling the move an act of provocation.
Mitsotakis, who met Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens last Wednesday, said he would raise the issue during his meeting with Erdoan and express his deep dissatisfaction, reflecting the feelings of all Greeks, over the completely unnecessary conversion of a historic temple, the monastery. of Chora, in a mosque.
He said he believed Turkey's decision undermined the rich history of Constantinople, now known as Istanbul, itself as a crossroads of civilizations.
